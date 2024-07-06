Freeland did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 win over Kansas City, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out five.

The Colorado veteran fired his third consecutive quality start, as he continues his resurgence after returning from the 60-day injured list for an elbow injury June 23. Over his last three outings, Freeland has a 1.37 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across 19.2 innings while making two of those appearances in Coors Field. The 31-year-old is currently slated to make his next start against the Reds in Cincinnati.