Marsh (6-6) took the loss against the Rays on Thursday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over three innings while striking out one.

Marsh struggled out of the gate, issuing walks to the first two batters he faced before allowing two runs to come across in the opening frame. He threw only 10 of his 17 first pitches for strikes and lasted just three innings before being relieved by Carlos Hernandez to open the fourth. It marked the second time this season in which Marsh was unable to go beyond three frames, and the fourth time that he's surrendered at least five runs. He's also walked multiple batters in five consecutive starts.