Witt went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win against the White Sox.

Witt has come out of the All-Star break firing on all cylinders, going 6-for-7 with two extra-base hits (a homer and a double), three RBI and three runs through two contests. His span of excellence extends well before the break, though, as he's batting a magnificent .491 (27-for-55) with five homers, 13 RBI and 15 runs over his past 14 games. Witt's hot streak has pushed his season batting average up to .332, second only to Steven Kwan (.351) among qualified major-league hitters.