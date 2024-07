Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Renfroe tacked on a run in the fifth inning when he took Arizona reliever Miguel Castro deep. This was Renfroe's first homer since June 28, though he hit a strong .283 over the 16 games between long balls. The outfielder is at a .227/.305/.397 slash line with nine homers, 35 RBI, 31 runs scored, one stolen base and 15 doubles through 80 contests overall, though he's been trending in the right direction in July.