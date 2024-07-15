The Tigers have selected Rainer with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Once seen by some as a better prospect on the mound, Rainer showed up to his senior season for Harvard-Westlake with more strength and athleticism en route to solidifying his standing as one of the best prep position players in the class. The 6-foot-3 lefty-hitting shortstop showcases plus all-fields power potential and borderline plus speed. He should stick at shortstop for the foreseeable future, but if he did need to move to third base, his plus arm would allow him to handle the hot corner with ease. Scouts praise Rainer's hitting ability, and while he is generally considered to be power-over-hit, the expectation is that he'll hit for plus power with a decent average.