Skubal came away with a no-decision Tuesday, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over six inning as the Tigers fell 5-3 to the Twins. He struck out seven.

While he mostly kept traffic off the bases, a two-run double by Royce Lewis (groin) in the third inning and a solo shot by Manuel Margot in the fifth helped deny Skubal his 10th win of the year. The southpaw did collect his 12th quality start of the season, and he'll take a 2.45 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 119:20 K:BB through 103 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Cincinnati.