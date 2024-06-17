Holton tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Astros. He struck out one.

Holton continued his strong June, as he now has a 1.00 ERA and 0.44 WHIP across nine innings this month. For the season, the lefty has a solid 3.58 ERA and 0.74 WHIP across 37.2 innings. That's on top of the excellent 2.11 ERA and 0.87 WHIP he registered across 85.1 innings in 2023. Holton isn't seeing regular save opportunities yet, though he has established himself as a trusted member of the Detroit bullpen, and he could push for a larger role if he continues to pitch well.