McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers. He also stole a base.

McKinstry showed off his speed in the last game of the first half, as he recorded his third triple of the season and seventh stolen base. The utility player got the start at shortstop with Javier Baez (back) held out, though Baez is not expected to need a stint on the injured list. McKinstry will slot into a reserve role after the All-Star break if Baez is healthy, which limits the former's fantasy upside.