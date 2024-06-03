High-A Cedar Rapids placed Culpepper on the 7-day injured list Saturday with a right forearm strain.

Culpepper was a breakout prospect for the Twins in 2023, posting a 2.33 ERA with a 53:15 K:BB in 46.1 innings at Single-A Fort Myers. He saw his numbers take a dip upon his midseason promotion to Cedar Rapids, but he had showed better results in his return to High-A in 2024 before he sustained the injury. In seven starts for Cedar Rapids covering 30.1 innings, Culpepper has submitted a 3.26 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB.