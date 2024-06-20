Ryan allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Ryan gave up a third-inning solo homer to Isaac Paredes but otherwise kept the Rays off the scoreboard. The right-handed hurler racked up an impressive 19 swinging strikes, though he finished with a modest five punchouts. Ryan recorded his third straight quality start and his 11th of the season, which is tied for fifth in the majors. He's complemented that total with a 3.13 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 95:15 K:BB over 92 innings.