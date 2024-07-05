Jeffers went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an RBI double, an RBI single and an additional run scored during Thursday's 12-3 win over the Tigers.

Although Thursday's contest was rained out after seven innings, Jeffers and the Twins' offense had no trouble putting up runs. Jeffers drove in four of those runs, highlighted by a two-run home run off Kenta Maeda in the fourth inning. Jeffers' roundtripper was his 15th of the year which is a career-high tally. The outing was also Jeffers' first multi-hit performance in 11 games and marked his second four-RBI game of 2024.