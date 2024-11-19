The Twins selected Adams to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Adams spent most of last season with Double-A Wichita, where he put up a 3.67 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 108 innings. He received a late-season promotion to Triple-A St. Paul, though he struggled to the tune of a 5.21 ERA over 19 frames. The 24-year-old will likely remain in Triple-A to begin 2025, though a significant improvement would be needed before the Twins consider adding him to their big-league roster.