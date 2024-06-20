Castro is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

For the first time since April 15, Castro will head to the bench, ending a streak of 59 consecutive starts. Though he opened the season in a utility role, Castro has solidified an everyday role thanks to his positional versatility and solid production at the plate. Austin Martin will enter the lineup at second base in place of Castro, who has been dialed in of late with a .368/.429/.605 slash line to go with one home run, six doubles, one stolen base, nine runs and four RBI over his last nine starts.