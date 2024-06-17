Castro went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in an 8-7 win over the Athletics in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Castro went 0-for-3 with a walk in the day game, but he redeemed himself with a strong showing in the nightcap. This was his third multi-hit effort in his last five contests. The 27-year-old is up to a .261/.350/.416 slash line with five home runs, eight stolen bases, 18 RBI, 40 runs scored, 15 doubles and four triples over 71 games this season. Between his speed and his defensive versatility, Castro can provide some quality depth for fantasy managers.