Foster (elbow/back) is expected to resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte in the coming days, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Foster has missed the entirety of the 2024 season so far while continuing to recover the Tommy John surgery he underwent in April of 2023 and most recently he suffered a strained back earlier in July while on his rehab assignment with Charlotte. Manager Pedro Grifol said Monday that the right-hander will appear in another game in the next day or two. Once healthy, Foster will likely be used in low-leverage spots out of Chicago's bullpen until he finds his footing again at the major-league level.