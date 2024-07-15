The White Sox have selected McLain with the 78th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

McLain has been derailed by injuries throughout his college career, which began at UCLA before transferring to Arizona State. He missed a large portion of the 2024 season after breaking the hamate in each of his hands, though he closed the campaign well to put himself back on the draft radar. McLain is a switch hitter and profiles to have a better hit tool as compared to power. He also has the benefit of strong bloodlines, with brother Matt McLain (shoulder) making his mark in the majors with the Reds.