Wells went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in a loss to Toronto on Saturday.

The Yankees got beat pretty soundly Saturday, so Wells' two-run blast in the ninth inning didn't make much of an impact on the outcome. However, it was a positive development for the catcher's stat line after he had gone just 3-for-18 at the plate over his previous nine games. Wells is slashing a modest .213/.304/.346 with three homers, 13 RBI, 18 runs and a stolen base on the campaign, which may be causing him to fall more into a traditional backup role rather than remaining in a catching timeshare. Over New York's past six contests, Jose Trevino has started four times to Wells' two starts.