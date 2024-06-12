Wells went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Royals.

Wells extended the Yankees' advantage to 6-0 in the fourth inning after he tagged Brady Singer for a three-run home run. The long ball was Wells' second of the campaign and his first since April 30. Wells has been splitting catching duties with Jose Trevino this season almost 50/50, though Trevino has been swinging the better bat thus far. Wells is slashing .211/.295/.325 with 14 runs and 10 RBI over 132 plate appearances.