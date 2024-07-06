Torres exited Friday's game against the Red Sox due to right groin tightness.

Torres suffered a similar injury to his right groin a few weeks ago, and he seems to have aggravated the issue while legging out an infield single during Friday's contest. The Yankees don't have any plans in place to take him in for imaging at the moment, which suggests the team doesn't believe his latest flareup is anything too severe. However, it remains possible the 27-year-old sits out Saturday's contest as a precaution.