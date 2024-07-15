The Yankees have selected Hurd with the 89th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander could have been Day 1 pick out of high school in 2021, but Hurd elected to go the college route and wound up at LSU. Control issues have been an issue for him, but his mid-90s fastball has good movement and he pairs it with a sharp slider. Whether Hurd can develop as a starter will depend on improving his command and his off-speed offerings, but he could emerge as an effective bullpen option for the Yankees.