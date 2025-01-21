Ivan was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.

Ivan could be recalled in the coming days since the Avalanche currently only have 10 healthy forwards on their roster. Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) is closing in on a return, but Colorado also sent Jere Innala down Monday, so the team will need to either recall another winger or roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against Winnipeg on Wednesday. Ivan has chipped in five goals and eight points over 39 appearances with the Avalanche in 2024-25.