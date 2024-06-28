Sennecke was the third overall pick by the Ducks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

While some kids hit their growth spurt before high school, others, like Sennecke, grow almost five inches after they're eligible to get a driver's license. The winger now stands almost 6-foot-3 and finally found his game in the postseason. Sennecke exploded for 22 points in 16 playoff games for Oshawa (OHL), and his stock is trending way up. So much so that he catapulted from a likely 12-15 draft spot to No. 3.. Sennecke has game-breaking skill with the puck and a great shot and there are some who think he might end up at center. That's a tough transition, but the Ducks might try it given his size. His game needs to mature, but count on Sennecke to become a playmaking, second-line power winger once he grows into his new height.