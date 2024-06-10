Merela signed a one-year contract with SC Bern of Switzerland's National League on Monday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Merela is eligible for restricted free agency in July, so Tampa Bay could retain his NHL rights by extending a qualifying offer. The 25-year-old forward produced one goal, 17 shots and 32 hits in 19 regular-season appearances with the Lightning during the 2023-24 campaign. Merela also registered 15 goals and 34 points across 55 regular-season outings for AHL Syracuse this past season before adding three goals in eight playoff contests.