Crosby found the back of the net on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Crosby scored the game's first goal at 5:27 of the second period, and it was the left-shot center's third straight game with a marker. In addition, Crosby is on a four-game point streak composed of five goals and three assists. The all-world superstar has torched the Islanders throughout his career -- he's racked up 135 points across 87 games against New York. The Nova Scotia native has produced six goals and nine assists through 14 games, which trails only Evgeni Malkin for the team lead in points (16).