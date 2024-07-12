Emberson (lower body) will be full fit when training camp kicks off ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Friday.

Emberson recently signed a one-year deal with the Sharks, resolving his restricted free-agent status ahead of the season. Last year, the 24-year-old defenseman saw action in 30 NHL contests in which he garnered one goal, nine assists and 31 shots while averaging 18:33 of ice time. Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Emberson should take the next step in his development and be a full-time NHL option for San Jose.