2024 AEW All In results: Live updates, recap, grades, highlights, matches, card, start time from Wembley
Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson headline a stacked card at Wembley Stadium in London
All Elite Wrestling delivers one of the biggest professional wrestling shows of the year, AEW All In. The sequel to their Wembley Stadium spectacle in London is headlined by world champion Swerve Strickland against Bryan Danielson in the latter's potential retirement match.
Strickland is one of AEW's bigger success stories as he prepares to defend his title in front of an estimated 50,000 fans. Danielson qualified for Sunday's main event by winning the Owen Hart Memorial Cup and stakes his career to become AEW world champion for the first time.
All In's other big matches include "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW women's world title, TBS champion Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker and MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the American title.
AEW All In will be presented live on Sunday from Wembley Stadium in London. It is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET with a kickoff show starting one hour earlier at noon on YouTube. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the event, providing updates and highlights as the action goes down in the live blog below.
2024 AEW All In match card
- AEW World Championship -- Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
- AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mariah May
- AEW TBS Championship -- Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
- AEW American Championship -- MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay
- AEW TNT Championship -- Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin (Coffin match)
- FTW Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook (FTW Rules match)*
- "Hangman" Page vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Evil Uno vs. Roderick Strong vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Matt Taven vs. Mike Bennett vs. multiple TBAs (Casino Gauntlet No. 1 contenders match for AEW world title)
- AEW World Tag Team Championships -- The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens vs. Max Caster)
- AEW World Trios Championships -- The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King) vs. PAC and Blackpool Combat Club (Claudi Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta)
- Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii (Mixed Tag Team match)**
*If Hook loses, he can't challenge for the FTW title so long as Jericho is champion
**pre-show match, winner selects stipulation for Statlander vs. Nightingale at AEW All Out
AEW World Trios Championships -- The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King) vs. PAC and Blackpool Combat Club (Claudi Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) (Ladder Match): All of the expected craziness here, leading to Cage being handed hairspray by Nick Wayne's mother, which he then sprayed into Yuta's eyes. After Robinson used the spray on Wayne's mother, he was put through a table by Killswitch. Cage speared Murphy off of a ladder and into a table propped up in the corner. Cage seemingly had the match won when PAC ran into the ring, shoved Cage from the ladder and grabbed a belt to win the titles. Result: PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta win the titles -- Grade: B
During Zero Hour, AEW has announced AEW Grand Slam Australia for Feb. 15, 2025 and Forbidden Door London for Aug. 24, 2025.
We are on the Zero Hour portion of the AEW All In broadcast before the pay-per-view kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.
So far, we've seen:
Action Andretti, Kip Sabian, Kyle Fletcher, Lio Rush, Rocky Romero,Tommy Billington, & Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) defeat Anthony Ogogo, Ariya Daivari, Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver), Jay Lethal, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen), & Satnam Singh
Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii defeat Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway
Dustin Rhodes, Katsuyori Shibata, Sammy Guevara, & the Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross Von Erich) defeat Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona) & Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)
