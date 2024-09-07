2024 AEW All Out results: Live updates, results, grades, highlights, matches, recap, card, start time
A night of big matches is set to go down Saturday in the Chicago suburbs
All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view on Saturday when All Out comes to the Chicago suburbs. This is the sixth year for AEW's flagship event and it's expected to be yet another great night of action.
One of the promotion's biggest rivalries will serve as one of the marquee matches at All Out, with Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page set to meet in a "lights out" steel cage match. Page recently burned Strickland's childhood home to the ground, taking the feud to a new level.
Bryan Danielson will also be in action when he faces Jack Perry. The match is Danielson's first defense of the AEW world championship after winning the belt from Strickland two weeks ago at AEW All In.
AEW All In will be presented live on Sunday from NOW Arena in the Chicago suburbs. It is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET with a kickoff show starting one hour earlier at noon on YouTube. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the event, providing updates and highlights as the action goes down in the live blog below.
2024 AEW All Out match card
- Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (Lights Out Steel Cage Match)
- AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry
- MJF vs. Daniel Garcia
- AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
- AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander (Chicago Street Fight)
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Blackpool Combat Club
- AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Pac
- The Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Beast Mortos & Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight (Zero Hour Match)
MJF vs. Daniel Garcia will get things going on the PPV
Welcome to the CBS Sports live blog for AEW All Out. The Zero Hour pre-show is still taking place.
Zero Hour results so far:
- The Acclaimed def. Iron Savages
- Dustin Rhodes, Hologram & Sammy Guevara def. Aria Davari, Josh Woods & Tony Nese
