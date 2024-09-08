2024 AEW All Out results, recap, grades: 'Hangman' Adam Page, Swerve Strickland deliver gruesome main event

All Elite Wrestling delivered an exceptional night of professional wrestling with All Out on Saturday night, just two weeks after the mega-event of All In. The night culminated in an uncomfortably violent "lights out" cage match between Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page.

Strickland and Page pushed the boundaries of what is acceptable in modern "big stage" professional wrestling, using a variety of weapons and spots that are more common in deathmatch wrestling than in a major international promotion. In the end, it was Page who won the violent grudge match, though both men will bear scars from the action.

In the night's main championship match, Bryan Danielson retained the AEW world championship by outlasting a game Jack Perry. The action after the match will grab the most headlines, however, as the Blackpool Combat Club -- with the exception of Wheeler Yuta -- turned on Danielson. Jon Moxley called back to the classic feud between Terry Funk and Ric Flair by choking Danielson unconscious by putting a plastic bag over his head.

It was a memorable night of action and CBS Sports was with you with results, recaps and grades for all the action from NOW Arena in the Chicago suburbs. Read on for the full results and reactions to each match.

2024 AEW All Out match card

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia: AEW went for an epic match for the opener. MJF and Garcia didn't disappoint, bringing loads of hatred to their match as both men tried to attack the neck of the other. Garcia was busted open early but continued firing back until MJF took the cheapest route available, hitting Garcia with a low blow followed by a jackknife pin to score the victory. After the match, MJF offered a handshake, which Garcia accepted before catching MJF's foot as he tried a low blow. Garcia landed a low blow of his own and dragged MJF to the corner where he delivered a second-rope piledriver as MJF had done to him months ago. Result: MJF def. Daniel Garcia via pinfall -- Grade: B+

AEW World Tag Team Championship -- The Young Bucks (c) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli): The match was a step-up from recent Young Bucks matches. Still, it wasn't exactly up to their standards of past years. The Bucks were in control for much of the match and won when Matthew Jackson pinned Wheeler Yuta with a small package after countering a Fastball Special. The Bucks' reign marches on as the Blackpool Combat Club seems to be in its dying days. Result: The Young Bucks def. Blackpool Combat Club via pinfall to retain the titles -- Grade: B

AEW International Championship -- Will Ospreay (c) vs. Pac: There were high expectations for this match and it lived up to, if not surpassed, every single one of them. Crazy moves, false finishes and just an incredible level of action and athleticism from start to finish from both men. A big flurry of moves down the stretch ended with an Oscutter to secure the win for Ospreay but with Pac looking great in the process. The path is now clear for Ospreay vs. Ricochet in a callback to their classic matches in Japan. Result: Will Ospreay def. Pac via pinfall to retain the title -- Grade: A+

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander (Chicago Street Fight): Following Ospreay and Pac was not a great spot but somebody was going to have to do it. Luckily, Nightingale and Statlander came through as best they could. Statlander was busted open after Nightingale hit her with three light tubes bundled together. The women also used chairs, tables, garbage cans and various other weapons before Nightingale busted out a bag of thumbtacks. Statlander ended up going into the tacks, first doing the splits into the pile and then taking a Nightingale Death Valley Driver onto them. That wasn't enough for Nightingale to get the win and Statlander came back, strapping a chain to both of their wrists before a chain-assisted crossface forced Nightingale to tap out. Things weren't always smooth in the match but they brought the level of heat they needed to for a very successful street fight. Result: Kris Statlander def. Willow Nightingale via submission -- Grade: B+

AEW Continental Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita: The match frequently alternated between being an intense sprint and having moments of comedy. That tonal inconsistency made the match a bit uneven but when things were firing, it was entertaining. All four men had good moments and the match also did a good job of teasing bigger things to come between Okada and Takeshita. The match was eventually won by Okada after a final Rainmaker on Cassidy to retain the title. Result: Kazuchika Okada won via pinfall to retain the title -- Grade: B-

AEW TBS Championship – Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida: The first match on the card that felt like it fell totally flat. Things were repeatedly clunky and moves didn't hit right. Shida was a good opponent for Mone and expectations were higher than what the pair delivered. Mone won with the Mone Maker, which is a move that rarely looks good and Saturday was not one of the nights where it worked out. Result: Mercedes Mone won via pinfall to retain the title -- Grade: C-

AEW World Championship -- Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry: Danielson can make magic in the ring with anyone and Perry proved up to the task of holding up his end of the match. Perry was ruthless in attacking Danielson's neck and controlling much of the action, including a brutal series of snapdragon suplexes. The Young Bucks ran in to attack Danielson after a ref bump but were eventually chased off by Castagnoli and Yuta. Danielson eventually made the big comeback to win after hitting a few Busaiku Knees, the last of which saw Perry accepting his fate and posing arms outstretched before taking the final blow. Killswitch came to the ring and dropped Danielson with a headbutt after the match, seemingly setting up Christian Cage to cash in his shot at the title but the full Blackpool Combat Club, including Pac and Jon Moxley, stopped them. As BCC celebrated in the ring, Castagnoli hit Danielson with a European uppercut. Danielson was shocked before the rest of the group restrained Yuta and Moxley put a plastic bag over Danielson's head until Danielson passed out. Result: Bryan Danielson def. Jack Perry via pinfall to retain the title -- Grade: A-

Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (Lights Out Steel Cage Match): Violence was expected for this match and it was not lacking. Both men used a staple gun early in the match, leaving Strickland with staples in his chest and Page with them in his back before Strickland stapled pictures of his family to Page's chest and then his cheek. Barbed wire, cinder blocks, chairs and tables were also brought into the equation as the match ticked by and both men were pouring blood as a result. Page pulled out a burnt piece of wood from Strickland's childhood home (which Page burned down earlier in the week), but Strickland was the man to use the weapon. Page hit a powerbomb onto the cinderblock but it wasn't enough to keep Strickland down. After Page hit a powerbomb from the top rope and a Deadeye, he continued to assault Strickland with a chair. Strickland laughed at Page, but Page ripped out Strickland's grill and then pulled out a syringe, sticking it into the inside of Strickland's mouth and then hitting him over the head with a chair, causing the referee to call off the match. It's easy to imagine this match crossed a lot of people's lines for acceptable violence in professional wrestling and it's hard to rate as a standard wrestling match. This was an explosion of violence through a storyline built on true hatred. On that level, it's hard to suggest the match was anything other than a success. Result: "Hangman" Adam Page def. Swerve Strickland via referee stoppage -- Grade: A