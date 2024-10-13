AEW WrestleDream 2024 results, recap, grades: Jon Moxley ends Bryan Danielson's full-time career with win

Jon Moxley ended Bryan Danielson's brief reign as All Elite Wrestling world champion and, more importantly, Danielson's full-time career. Moxley put the nail in the coffin of Danielson's legendary run on Saturday in front of the former champion's home-state crowd at WrestleDream.

Danielson and Moxley headlined WrestleDream in Tacoma, Washington in a meeting of former stablemates. Danielson previously stipulated that his full-time professional wrestling career would end whenever he lost the AEW world championship. That day came less than two months after Danielson won the AEW world title from Swerve Strickland at All In London.

AEW World Championship -- Jon Moxley def. Bryan Danielson via submission after choking out Danielson to win the title. WrestleDream's main event started at a fever pitch. Danielson and Moxley were brawling well before the bell rang. Moxley strangled Danielson with wires as Europe's "Final Countdown" blared through the arena. Once the match officially started, Danielson immediately cracked Moxley with a Busaiku Knee for a close two-count. Marina Shafir, who accompanied Moxley to the ring, was a recurring thorn in Danielson's side. Shafir repeatedly distracted Danielson and attacked him behind the referee's back. Moxely controlled much of the middle portion, but "The American Dragon" eventually roared to life. Danielson appeared to have the match won after another Busaiku Knee and a LeBelle Lock but Moxley persevered. A pivotal moment saw Moxley catch Danielson's suicide dive attempt and land a Paradigm Shift onto the exposed concrete. Danielson endured, even hitting another Busaiku Knee, but it wasn't enough to put the challenger away. A Gotch-style piledriver and reverse chin lock ended Danielson's title reign and his full-time career.

Blackpool Combat Club whipped out the plastic bag post-match, but Darby Allin and Wheeler Yuta rescued Danielson. It was a ruse, however, as Yuta pounced. BCC taped Allin's wrist to the corner rope as Yuta strangled Danielson with the bag. Various AEW wrestlers, including Jeff Jarrett and Private Party, came out to no avail as Claudio Castagnoli stomped on a steel chair wrapped around Danielson's head. BCC fled with the AEW world title as more AEW stars poured into the ring.

What else happened at AEW WrestleDream?

ROH World Championship -- Mark Briscoe (c) def. Chris Jericho via pinfall with a Jay Driller to retain his title.



-- with a Jay Driller to retain his title. AEW World Tag Team Championship -- The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (c) def. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) via pinfall with a double pump handle TK Driver on Kassidy to retain the titles.



-- with a double pump handle TK Driver on Kassidy to retain the titles. Darby Allin def. Brody King via pinfall after hitting a Coffin Drop. Allin and King shook hands afterward.



after hitting a Coffin Drop. Allin and King shook hands afterward. Hologram def. The Beast Mortos via pinfall with a revolution powerbomb to win their two out of three falls match 2-1.



with a revolution powerbomb to win their two out of three falls match 2-1. AEW International Championship -- Konosuke Takeshita def. Will Ospreay (c) and Ricochet via pinfall after hitting a lateral press on Ospreay following interference by Kyle Fletcher to win the title. Post-match, Fletcher hit Ospreay with a Tiger Driver '91.

after hitting a lateral press on Ospreay following interference by Kyle Fletcher to win the title. Post-match, Fletcher hit Ospreay with a Tiger Driver '91. AEW TNT Championship -- Jack Perry (c) def. Katsuyori Shibata via pinfall by countering a sleeper hold into a pin to retain the title. Post-match, Daniel Garcia saved Shibata from a beatdown. MJF tried to attack Garcia but Adam Cole intervened.

-- by countering a sleeper hold into a pin to retain the title. Post-match, Daniel Garcia saved Shibata from a beatdown. MJF tried to attack Garcia but Adam Cole intervened. AEW Women's World Championship -- Mariah May (c) def. Willow Nightingale via pinfall after hitting Storm Zero to retain the title.



-- after hitting Storm Zero to retain the title. Jay White def. "Hangman" Adam Page via pinfall after hitting a Blade Runner.

after hitting a Blade Runner. Outgunners and the Conglomerate def. Beaver Boys and Premier Athlete Brand via pinfall.*



The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) (with Billy Gunn) def. MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) (with Rico Constantino) via pinfall after hitting a Mic Drop on Mansoor.*

after hitting a Mic Drop on Mansoor.* Anna Jay def. Harley Cameron via pinfall after hitting a Gory Facebuster.*



after hitting a Gory Facebuster.* ROH World Television Championship -- Brian Cage def. Atlantis Jr. via pinfall with a Drill Claw to win the title.*

*Zero Hour pre-show matches