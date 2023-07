Brad Boxberger Forearm 08-10-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 11

Nick Burdi Abdomen 08-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 15

Brandon Hughes Knee 08-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Codi Heuer Elbow 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Ethan Roberts Elbow 08-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1