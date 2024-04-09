The visiting Chicago Cubs will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

With Saturday's 5-3 win, Chicago (70-66) has won five straight and eight of nine to move into contention for a National League wild-card spot. The Cubs were 18-8 in August and are four games out of the third wild-card.

"We have given ourselves a chance to play games in September that count and mean something," Chicago manager Craig Counsell said. "It took a really good month and it's going to take another great month."

Cubs left-hander Jordan Wicks (1-2, 4.18 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the finale against rookie lefty Mitchell Parker (7-8, 4.26).

Wicks, who has been on the injured list, expected to make a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Iowa. He was scratched and will instead start against the Nationals as the rosters expand Sunday.

The 24-year-old Wicks exited his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 14 after 1 2/3 innings with an oblique injury.

Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.85) was slated to get the start but will likely be pushed back for Monday's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago.

Parker went four innings in his most recent start, a 5-2 home loss to the New York Yankees last Monday. He gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while fanning five.

Javier Assad pitched six innings, and Nico Hoerner had two hits and scored twice to lead the Cubs past the Nationals on Saturday.

"I'm proud of the resiliency of this group and it's been a long road trip, right here playing some really good baseball, winning close games in different ways," Hoerner said. "And we got a chance to sweep tomorrow."

Andres Chaparro homered for Washington and Jose Tena had three hits.

Mistakes doomed the Nationals (61-75). In addition to two fielding errors and an unearned run, baserunning was an issue. Washington got two hits in the sixth inning, but Tena was out trying to stretch his leadoff single into a double and CJ Abrams was caught stealing after he singled with one out.

"Nobody talks about the days we steal six bases. It seems like everybody talks about when we don't make it," manager Dave Martinez said. "I know it's been 50-50 here lately, but we're going to play aggressive. That's the way we play. Sometimes, we're going to win that battle. Sometimes, we're going to lose that battle."

The Nationals put two men on in the ninth, but Dylan Crews and James Wood struck out to end it as Washington stranded eight runners on base.

"Some pitches I feel good about the takes, and too many tonight that were very good pitches to hit that I didn't fire on," Wood said after striking out four times. "Just learn from it, and when I get a good pitch tomorrow, I'll be ready for it."

According to MLB.com, infielder/outfielder Darren Baker will be one of Washington's September call-ups. The son of former Nationals and Cubs manager Dusty Baker, Darren, 25, was selected by Washington in the 10th round of the 2021 Draft.

He is hitting .285 with 20 doubles, two triples, 49 RBIs, 70 runs and 38 stolen bases in 112 games with Triple-A Rochester.

Right-hander Shawn Armstrong (3-2, 4.85 ERA), claimed off waivers from the Cardinals on Friday, was added to the active Chicago roster.

