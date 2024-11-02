Chicago Cubs outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger exercised his $27.5 million player option and will remain in the team in 2025, reports ESPN. The Cubs have not yet confirmed the news. Bellinger's option came with a $2.5 million buyout, so it was effectively a $25 million decision. He decided to remain with Chicago rather than test free agency.

Bellinger's contract includes a $25 million player option for 2026. That comes with a $5 million buyout, so between his 2025 salary and 2026 buyout, Bellinger is guaranteed at least $32.5 million next year.

A year ago, Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, which was good enough to earn him MVP votes. The contact quality (exit velocity, etc.) was underwhelming, though, and chilled the market in the offseason. Bellinger settled for his one-year contract with two player options in February, soon after the Cubs opened spring training.

Now 29, Bellinger authored a .266/.325/.426 line with 18 home runs in 2024, which is more or less the hitter his contact quality said he should have been in 2023. Bellinger remains a strong defender who can play center and first, though he moved to right field this year in deference to the dynamic Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The Cubs went 83-79 for the second consecutive season in 2024 and missed the postseason by six games. Bellinger's return likely cements the position player group. Chicago could still use more pitching, which makes them like every other team in the league.