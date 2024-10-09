Guardians vs. Tigers score: Detroit shuts out Cleveland for second game in a row to take ALDS lead

Tigers shut out Guardians in Game 3 for 2-1 series lead
The Detroit Tigers twirled a second straight shutout on Wednesday and took a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. The 3-0 win over the visiting Guards in Game 3 means the Tigers are only one win away from advancing to the ALCS for the first time since 2013.
In Game 2, the dominant seven-inning start from ace and AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal was the story for Detroit. In Game 3, however, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch dialed up a bullpen game. While the Guardians mounted occasional threats, they were unable to push a run across for a second straight game. Particularly crucial to the Detroit cause was Brant Hurter, whose 3 ⅓ scoreless innings in relief of opener Keider Montero provided a vital bridge to the middle innings. As well, Beau Brieske thrived in leverage, as he's done so often recently for the Tigers – this time for six outs.
On offense, the Tigers scored on a first-inning RBI single from Riley Greene and then a Matt Vierling sac fly in the third. Then Spencer Torkelson provided some insurance in the sixth with a run-scoring double, which was his first hit of the series. Vierling also made a key snag at third base in the seventh inning when, with two outs, the Guardians had the tying run at the plate and José Ramírez on deck:
Game 4 will be Thursday back in Detroit, and it will be an elimination game for the AL Central-champion Guardians. The Guardians will come into that contest having been held scoreless for 20 consecutive innings by Detroit pitching.