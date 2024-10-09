Guardians vs. Tigers score: Detroit shuts out Cleveland for second game in a row to take ALDS lead

The Detroit Tigers twirled a second straight shutout on Wednesday and took a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. The 3-0 win over the visiting Guards in Game 3 means the Tigers are only one win away from advancing to the ALCS for the first time since 2013.

In Game 2, the dominant seven-inning start from ace and AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal was the story for Detroit. In Game 3, however, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch dialed up a bullpen game. While the Guardians mounted occasional threats, they were unable to push a run across for a second straight game. Particularly crucial to the Detroit cause was Brant Hurter, whose 3 ⅓ scoreless innings in relief of opener Keider Montero provided a vital bridge to the middle innings. As well, Beau Brieske thrived in leverage, as he's done so often recently for the Tigers – this time for six outs.

On offense, the Tigers scored on a first-inning RBI single from Riley Greene and then a Matt Vierling sac fly in the third. Then Spencer Torkelson provided some insurance in the sixth with a run-scoring double, which was his first hit of the series. Vierling also made a key snag at third base in the seventh inning when, with two outs, the Guardians had the tying run at the plate and José Ramírez on deck:

Game 4 will be Thursday back in Detroit, and it will be an elimination game for the AL Central-champion Guardians. The Guardians will come into that contest having been held scoreless for 20 consecutive innings by Detroit pitching.

In the night cap, the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals continue their best-of-five series, which is also tied 1-1, at Kauffman Stadium. Righty Clarke Schmidt goes for the visiting Yanks, and he's coming off a strong regular season (2.85 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 16 starts). Across the way, right-hander Seth Lugo gets the nod for the Royals. With a 3.00 ERA and 3.25 FIP over more than 200 innings during the regular season, Lugo may be headed for a high finish in the AL Cy Young balloting.

Wednesday's ALDS scores

Tigers 3, Guardians 0

Yankees vs. Royals, 7:08 p.m. ET ( Where to watch

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the day. You can follow all the playoff action below.