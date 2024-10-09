Guardians vs. Tigers score: Live updates from ALDS Game 3 as Detroit hosts first playoff game in 10 years

Wednesday brings us a pair of American League Division Series Game 3s with both sets tied. In best-of-5 postseason series tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 has won the series 45 of 62 times (73%) in MLB history. In the first game, the Cleveland Guardians visit the Detroit Tigers in the first MLB postseason game at Comerica Park since Oct. 5, 2014.

For Cleveland, right-hander Alex Cobb gets the nod. The 37-year-old missed much of the year as he recovered from hip surgery. He made just three starts during the regular season, but he was quite effective across that small sample, as he pitched to a 2.76 ERA and a 3.29 FIP. He hasn't started since Sept. 1 because of a blister issue. This marks Cobb's first appearance in the postseason since 2013 with the Rays. On the Detroit side, they're going with 24-year-old rookie right-hander Keider Montero. During the regular season, he made 16 starts and three relief appearances. Over those 98 1/3 innings, he put up a 4.76 ERA and a 5.15 FIP.

A few hours later, the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals continue their best-of-five series, which is also tied 1-1, at Kauffman Stadium. Righty Clarke Schmidt goes for the visiting Yanks, and he's coming off a strong regular season (2.85 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 16 starts). Across the way, right-hander Seth Lugo gets the nod for the Royals. With a 3.00 ERA and 3.25 FIP over more than 200 innings during the regular season, Lugo may be headed for a high finish in the AL Cy Young balloting.

Wednesday's ALDS scores

