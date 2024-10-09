Guardians vs. Tigers score: Live updates from ALDS Game 3 as Detroit hosts first playoff game in 10 years

Tigers fans are watching October baseball in the Motor City for the first time since Oct. 5, 2014

Wednesday brings us a pair of American League Division Series Game 3s with both sets tied. In best-of-5 postseason series tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 has won the series 45 of 62 times (73%) in MLB history. In the first game, the Cleveland Guardians visit the Detroit Tigers in the first MLB postseason game at Comerica Park since Oct. 5, 2014.

For Cleveland, right-hander Alex Cobb gets the nod. The 37-year-old missed much of the year as he recovered from hip surgery. He made just three starts during the regular season, but he was quite effective across that small sample, as he pitched to a 2.76 ERA and a 3.29 FIP. He hasn't started since Sept. 1 because of a blister issue. This marks Cobb's first appearance in the postseason since 2013 with the Rays. On the Detroit side, they're going with 24-year-old rookie right-hander Keider Montero. During the regular season, he made 16 starts and three relief appearances. Over those 98 1/3 innings, he put up a 4.76 ERA and a 5.15 FIP. 

A few hours later, the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals continue their best-of-five series, which is also tied 1-1, at Kauffman Stadium. Righty Clarke Schmidt goes for the visiting Yanks, and he's coming off a strong regular season (2.85 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 16 starts). Across the way, right-hander Seth Lugo gets the nod for the Royals. With a 3.00 ERA and 3.25 FIP over more than 200 innings during the regular season, Lugo may be headed for a high finish in the AL Cy Young balloting. 

Wednesday's ALDS scores

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the day. You can follow all the playoff action below.

First postseason game in Detroit since the 2014 ALDS. What a ridiculous series that was. The team that started Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and David Price got swept by the team that started Chris Tillman, Wei-Yin Chen, and Bud Norris.

October 9, 2024, 7:08 PM
Just about go time in Detroit.

 
Where to watch Game 3

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9 | Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
Location: Comerica Park (Detroit)
Channel: TBS, truTV | Live stream: Max
Probable pitchers:  RHP Alex Cobb (CLE) vs. RHP Keider Montero (DET)
Odds: CLE -110 | DET -110; over/under: 7.0

Game 3 starting lineups

Here are the starting lineups for the Guardians and Tigers in ALDS Game 3.

Kyle Manzardo is at DH for Cleveland:

Game 2 hero Kerry Carpenter is batting second for Detroit:

 
Biggest questions for Wednesday's games

Good afternoon, baseball fans. It should be one exciting day of baseball. For the last time this October, we will have four playoff games. Today's slate sees the Phillies and Dodgers -- baseball's two best teams in the regular season -- facing elimination. The Mets and Padres have the chance to punch their tickets to the NLCS.

In the American League, the series lead is on the line in Detroit and Kansas City. We're about 45 minutes away from first pitch at Comerica Park, so let's ask and answer some big questions about Guardians-Tigers, Phillies-Mets, Yankees-Royals and Dodgers-Padres.

2024 MLB playoffs: Biggest question for each NLDS, ALDS game Wednesday with two eliminations on the line
Matt Snyder
