Padres vs. Dodgers score: Live updates as L.A. uses bullpen game in attempt to avoid elimination vs. San Diego

The Padres are just one game away from advancing, and the Dodgers one game away from elimination

In Wednesday's Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the San Diego Padres will try to eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers and advance to the NLCS. The Dodgers, meantime, will try to force a decisive Game 5 back at Dodger Stadium on Friday. The Padres pushed the favored Dodgers to the brink of elimination with a hotly contested 7-6 win in Tuesday's Game 3. 

In this one, both teams are resorting to pitching measures that border on "desperate." The Padres will start Dylan Cease on short rest -- he allowed five runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings in his Game 1 start on Saturday. He's never before made a start on short rest. As for the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts, saddled with too many rotation injuries to count, is resorting to a bullpen game to keep his team's World Series hopes alive. "It's essentially all hands on deck," Roberts said before Game 4

This NLDS between these two NL West rivals has been notable for its intensity and near-hostilities, and the pressure in front of a raucous Petco Park crowd doesn't figure to ease up -- not with the Pads one win from the NLCS. 

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 4 between the Dodgers and Padres. You can follow all the action below.

Mookie goes deep

It's 1-0 Dodgers. Second straight game he's hit a first inning homer. Really the third straight if you count the homer Jurickson Profar robbed in Game 2.

Betts snapped his postseason 0 for 22 with the homer last night. It's hard to believe a hitter as good as him can struggle as much as he has the last few Octobers, but that's baseball.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 1:13 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:13 pm EDT
 
Dylan Cease has never made a start on short rest. Usually the fatigue shows up at the end of the outing with short rest starts. Everything looks good early on, then the guy hits a wall at, say, 75 pitches rather than 100.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 1:09 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:09 pm EDT
 
Game 4 is about to get underway

Dylan Cease on short vs. a bullpen game. Feel the excitement. A win sends the Padres to the NLCS and a matchup with the Mets. A loss and we get a win-or-go-home Game 5 on Friday.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 1:05 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:05 pm EDT

