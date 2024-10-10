Padres vs. Dodgers score: Live updates as L.A. uses bullpen game in attempt to avoid elimination vs. San Diego

In Wednesday's Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the San Diego Padres will try to eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers and advance to the NLCS. The Dodgers, meantime, will try to force a decisive Game 5 back at Dodger Stadium on Friday. The Padres pushed the favored Dodgers to the brink of elimination with a hotly contested 7-6 win in Tuesday's Game 3.

In this one, both teams are resorting to pitching measures that border on "desperate." The Padres will start Dylan Cease on short rest -- he allowed five runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings in his Game 1 start on Saturday. He's never before made a start on short rest. As for the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts, saddled with too many rotation injuries to count, is resorting to a bullpen game to keep his team's World Series hopes alive. "It's essentially all hands on deck," Roberts said before Game 4.

This NLDS between these two NL West rivals has been notable for its intensity and near-hostilities, and the pressure in front of a raucous Petco Park crowd doesn't figure to ease up -- not with the Pads one win from the NLCS.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 4 between the Dodgers and Padres. You can follow all the action below.