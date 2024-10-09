Yankees vs. Royals score: Live updates from ALDS Game 3 as Kansas City hosts first playoff game since 2015

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals are meeting at Kauffman Stadium for a pivotal ALDS Game 3 on Wednesday night. The Royals won Game 2 on Monday night to even the series and they are hosting a playoff game in Kansas City since the 2015 World Series.

Righty Clarke Schmidt goes for the visiting Yanks, and he's coming off a strong regular season (2.85 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 16 starts). Across the way, right-hander Seth Lugo gets the nod for the Royals. With a 3.00 ERA and 3.25 FIP over more than 200 innings during the regular season, Lugo may be headed for a high finish in the AL Cy Young balloting.

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has struggled at the plate in two games. He's 1 for 7 with a single, two walks and four strikeouts so far against the Royals.

Whoever wins Game 3 will be one win away from the ALCS. The loser will face elimination in Game 4 on Thursday. The Detroit Tigers shut out the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of the day to take a 2-1 lead in their ALDS matchup.

