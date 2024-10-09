It looks about as close as it gets on the replay angle.
Yankees vs. Royals score: Live updates from ALDS Game 3 as Kansas City hosts first playoff game since 2015
The Royals will try to keep Aaron Judge at bay again in Wednesday's pivotal Game 3
The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals are meeting at Kauffman Stadium for a pivotal ALDS Game 3 on Wednesday night. The Royals won Game 2 on Monday night to even the series and they are hosting a playoff game in Kansas City since the 2015 World Series.
Righty Clarke Schmidt goes for the visiting Yanks, and he's coming off a strong regular season (2.85 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 16 starts). Across the way, right-hander Seth Lugo gets the nod for the Royals. With a 3.00 ERA and 3.25 FIP over more than 200 innings during the regular season, Lugo may be headed for a high finish in the AL Cy Young balloting.
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has struggled at the plate in two games. He's 1 for 7 with a single, two walks and four strikeouts so far against the Royals.
Whoever wins Game 3 will be one win away from the ALCS. The loser will face elimination in Game 4 on Thursday. The Detroit Tigers shut out the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of the day to take a 2-1 lead in their ALDS matchup.
Wednesday's ALDS scores
- Tigers 3, Guardians 0
- LIVE: Yankees vs. Royals (Gametracker)
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the day. You can follow all the playoff action below.
The Yankees are challenging if this ball landed in fair territory. Would be their first hit.
Schmidt gets out of the frame without Gurriel's double mattering. It's 0-0 through two.
Yuli Gurriel with a one-out double to left to give the Royals a scoring opportunity in the second.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. grounded out to end the second, much to the delight of the KC crowd. He said the Royals got lucky after their Game 2 win. No baserunners for either team yet in this one.
1-2-3 top of the first, 1-2-3 bottom of the first. Witt hit one to the warning track. He's had some rockets find gloves this series. Witt is now 0 for 11 in the ALDS.
Here is the Witt play:
Judge also drills a ball -- right at Witt for the third out. Royals coming to bat.
Soto puts a charge into one to dead center, but Isbel has just enough room to secure the ball on the track.
Thanks to the TBS broadcast, I just learned Centenary College's baseball team (Seth Lugo's alma mater) is the Centenary College Gentlemen. Excellent team name.
Torres grounds out to Witt to begin the game.
Yankees-Royals about to get underway
The series is tied 1-1. Seth Lugo vs. Clarke Schmidt in Kansas City.
Tigers shut out Guardians in Game 3 for 2-1 series lead
The Detroit Tigers twirled a second straight shutout on Wednesday and took a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. The 3-0 win over the visiting Guards in Game 3 means the Tigers are only one win away from advancing to the ALCS for the first time since 2013.
In Game 2, the dominant seven-inning start from ace and AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal was the story for Detroit. In Game 3, however, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch dialed up a bullpen game. While the Guardians mounted occasional threats, they were unable to push a run across for a second straight game. Particularly crucial to the Detroit cause was Brant Hurter, whose 3 ⅓ scoreless innings in relief of opener Keider Montero provided a vital bridge to the middle innings. As well, Beau Brieske thrived in leverage, as he's done so often recently for the Tigers – this time for six outs.
On offense, the Tigers scored on a first-inning RBI single from Riley Greene and then a Matt Vierling sac fly in the third. Then Spencer Torkelson provided some insurance in the sixth with a run-scoring double, which was his first hit of the series. Vierling also made a key snag at third base in the seventh inning when, with two outs, the Guardians had the tying run at the plate and José Ramírez on deck:
Game 4 will be Thursday back in Detroit, and it will be an elimination game for the AL Central-champion Guardians. The Guardians will come into that contest having been held scoreless for 20 consecutive innings by Detroit pitching.
Tyler Holton in the for the save. Jason Foley hasn't pitched since his near meltdown in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. I know the Tigers have no bullpen roles and all that, but it seems like Hinch has been scared away from Foley.
Tigers still up 3-0 going into the top of the ninth.
Big day for Canada
The hitters, I mean. Not the pitchers. This is a bad thing.
I believe that's 19 consecutive scoreless innings for the Guards.
We got to the eighth. Tigers still up 3-0. José Ramírez up first for Cleveland.
Matt Vierling keeps it scoreless
Tying run at the plate, two outs, Vierling keeps it 3-0 Tigers with this snare at the hot corner:
Hinch going back to the pen. Cleveland will bring the tying run to the plate with two outs in the seventh.
Big outs by Beau Brieske once again.
Tigers 3, Guardians 0
The Tigers have a three-run lead through six innings, and that gives them a 90.2% chance of winning Game 3.
The first postseason game in Detroit in a decade drew one of the largest crowns in Comerica Park history:
Tigers up 2-0 going to the sixth
Both teams stranded two runners in the fifth inning. The Tigers have five singles. The Guardians have two singles and a double. Only six strikeouts between the two teams. Good pitching or bad hitting? Why not both? This was expected to be a low-scoring series and, since Cleveland's anomalous five-run first inning in Game 1, it has been.
Tigers had a chance to add some insurance that inning, but the Guards keep it at 2-0.
For a 2-0 game, this pace is awfully slow. 90 minutes in and we're in the fifth in.
Right on cue, Cleveland strands two runners. Beau Brieske has been so good in a true fireman role the last few weeks.
Guards' bats silenced
Cleveland scored five runs in the first inning of Game 1, and they've scored two runs in 20 innings since. Both in the same inning too. Detroit's chaos pitching is suffocating yet another offense.
The score remain 2-0. The stars remained pinned to the heavens.
