IND
WAS

Pacers, Wizards jockey for playoff position

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 16, 2018

WASHINGTON -- Heading into a key Eastern Conference game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, the Indiana Pacers got some good news on Friday.

Myles Turner, who limped off the court twice with a left ankle injury during Thursday's loss to the Toronto Raptors, was at practice Friday and walking around without a limp.

"I'm just glad it's not as serious as it looked," Turner told the Indianapolis Star. "If this is the playoffs, I'm playing (Saturday) for sure. But given the circumstances, given where we are in the season, you have to do what's best for my body and what's best for the team."

What originally was thought to be a high-ankle sprain, was a low-ankle injury and the Pacers (40-29) listed him as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards (39-30).

Indiana enters as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers and one game up on fifth-place Washington. Sixth-seeded Philadelphia is only two games behind Indiana.

The Pacers and Wizards have split the first two games of the season series, so Saturday's winner will have the edge in a tie-breaker.

Domantas Sabonis (ankle) is out for Saturdays game, and if Turner can't go, that could mean extended minutes for veteran big man Al Jefferson, who had 20 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

"I hope Myles will be ready to go (Saturday), but if not, I'll be ready to step up and play that role," Jefferson told the Star. "When my number gets called, I'll go out there and do what I do."

The Pacers have won six of eight, including a 98-95 home win over the Wizards on March 4. Victor Oladipo scored 33 points and Indiana held on despite being outscored 30-18 in the fourth quarter.

Washington is coming off a 125-124 double-overtime win in Boston on Wednesday. Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Markieff Morris added 20 and Otto Porter, Jr. had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Wizards rallied from a 20-point deficit against a Celtics team missing six players.

The win was just Washington's third in its past eight games.

"We need guys to play their minutes harder, that's it. You know what, it's time," coach Scott Brooks told The Washington Post. "It's time for guys to come off the bench and play better. It's time for our starters to have better starts, and it's also time for our team to play well together and not just have a first and second unit. It's a team, but they all have to do their part and it's all connected with one another."

Point guard John Wall, who has missed six weeks since left knee surgery, is not expected back Saturday, but has begun participating in offensive drills during practice. His next step before returning will be five-on-five scrimmages.

"Who knows? It might be a week. Might be sooner than that," Brooks told the Post. "The next step will definitely be that -- that he will have some contact."

On Friday, the Wizards signed point guard Ramon Sessions for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Saturday's game could be a preview of the first round of the playoffs.

"We got to realize the playoffs are right around the corner. It'll be here in a snap of a finger," Beal told the Post. "Every team that we play is a playoff team. ... We got to use that as a trump card, that being beneficial to us moving forward and we can get better and be ready to go come the playoff time."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
V. Oladipo
4 SG
B. Beal
3 SG
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
23.3 Pts. Per Game 23.3
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
47.1 Field Goal % 46.2
47.1 Three Point % 46.2
80.4 Free Throw % 78.7
away team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
23.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.2 APG
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
23.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Pacers 40-29 -----
home team logo Wizards 39-30 -----
Capital One Arena Washington, D.C.
Capital One Arena Washington, D.C.
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 40-29 105.8 PPG 42.3 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Wizards 39-30 107.5 PPG 43.1 RPG 24.8 APG
Key Players
V. Oladipo SG 23.5 PPG 5.3 RPG 4.2 APG 47.1 FG%
B. Beal SG 23.3 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.7 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Collison
D. Sabonis
T. Young
L. Stephenson
C. Joseph
A. Jefferson
J. Young
T. Booker
G. Robinson III
T. Leaf
D. Wilkins
I. Anigbogu
A. Poythress
T. McKinney-Jones
B. Moore
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 63 34.2 23.5 5.3 4.2 2.2 0.8 3.0 47.1 36.8 80.4 0.6 4.7
B. Bogdanovic 68 30.8 14.0 3.3 1.5 0.8 0.1 1.3 46.9 39.4 85.7 0.4 3.0
M. Turner 53 28.3 13.6 6.8 1.3 0.6 1.9 1.5 50.4 38.1 76.4 1.5 5.3
D. Collison 56 29.8 12.8 2.6 5.3 1.4 0.2 1.2 50.0 44.1 87.0 0.6 2.1
D. Sabonis 66 24.7 11.7 7.9 2.0 0.5 0.4 1.9 51.8 36.4 73.7 2.3 5.6
T. Young 69 32.5 11.7 6.1 1.9 1.7 0.4 1.3 48.4 33.1 60.9 2.1 3.9
L. Stephenson 69 22.6 9.2 5.1 2.9 0.6 0.2 1.7 43.2 30.3 66.4 0.7 4.4
C. Joseph 69 27.3 8.1 3.3 3.1 1.0 0.2 1.1 43.2 36.6 73.8 0.5 2.8
A. Jefferson 31 13.5 7.0 3.9 0.9 0.5 0.6 0.6 54.7 0.0 76.9 0.8 3.1
J. Young 49 10.5 3.8 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.5 43.4 36.7 75.9 0.2 1.0
T. Booker 5 17.2 3.8 4.6 0.8 0.0 0.6 1.0 32.0 33.3 100.0 2.0 2.6
G. Robinson III 11 13.6 3.3 1.1 0.8 0.6 0.1 0.2 42.9 20.0 80.0 0.5 0.6
T. Leaf 48 8.7 2.8 1.5 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 46.2 44.7 66.7 0.5 1.0
D. Wilkins 19 8.0 1.7 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.3 33.3 22.2 75.0 0.3 0.6
I. Anigbogu 10 2.8 1.3 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.2 44.4 0.0 83.3 0.5 0.4
A. Poythress 23 4.1 1.1 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 45.8 40.0 0.0 0.3 0.4
T. McKinney-Jones 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Moore 2 4.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 69 240.7 105.8 42.3 22.0 8.74 4.14 13.0 47.4 36.9 77.4 9.4 32.9
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
J. Wall
O. Porter
K. Oubre
M. Morris
M. Scott
M. Gortat
R. Sessions
T. Satoransky
J. Meeks
I. Mahinmi
J. Smith
T. Frazier
C. McCullough
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 69 36.5 23.3 4.5 4.7 1.2 0.5 2.6 46.2 37.5 78.7 0.8 3.7
J. Wall 37 34.3 19.4 3.6 9.3 1.3 1.1 3.6 41.7 35.8 71.9 0.5 3.0
O. Porter 65 32.1 15.0 6.5 2.1 1.6 0.5 0.9 49.9 42.3 83.8 1.3 5.2
K. Oubre 68 27.6 11.8 4.5 1.1 0.9 0.4 1.1 41.2 36.0 84.3 0.7 3.8
M. Morris 60 27.1 11.6 5.8 1.9 0.8 0.5 1.7 48.7 38.2 83.0 1.1 4.7
M. Scott 64 18.1 8.7 3.1 0.9 0.3 0.2 1.1 53.9 40.7 66.7 0.6 2.5
M. Gortat 69 25.6 8.3 7.6 1.8 0.5 0.8 1.2 51.3 0.0 65.2 2.2 5.4
R. Sessions 5 18.6 7.2 1.2 3.4 0.4 0.2 1.2 33.3 40.0 73.7 0.4 0.8
T. Satoransky 60 21.0 7.0 2.8 3.7 0.7 0.2 1.0 53.0 45.2 77.3 0.9 1.9
J. Meeks 66 15.0 6.4 1.7 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.5 39.2 32.6 86.9 0.2 1.4
I. Mahinmi 66 15.0 4.7 4.1 0.7 0.5 0.6 1.3 57.1 0.0 71.7 1.8 2.3
J. Smith 27 8.9 3.4 1.6 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.5 37.8 11.5 88.2 0.6 1.0
T. Frazier 52 14.8 3.2 2.0 3.5 0.8 0.1 1.1 40.4 30.8 78.6 0.3 1.7
C. McCullough 19 4.7 2.4 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.1 42.9 12.5 64.3 0.4 0.9
Total 69 242.5 107.5 43.1 24.8 7.94 4.35 13.9 46.8 37.3 77.3 10.1 33.0
