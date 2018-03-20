IND
NO

Pelicans face Pacers in middle game of 'tripleheader'

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 20, 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- Now that the New Orleans Pelicans have taken care of the first item on their to-do list, there are two more items to check off Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The Pelicans (41-30) defeated the Dallas Mavericks 115-105 on Tuesday night in the first game of a rare back-to-back-to-back schedule of three homes games over three nights.

Next up Wednesday night are the Indiana Pacers (41-30), winners of seven of their last 10 games. The Pacers had Tuesday off after beating the Lakers 110-100 on Monday.

The Pelicans' victory over Dallas was secured by another monster game by Anthony Davis, who scored a game-high 37 points on 15-of-21 shooting. Davis went to the locker room just before halftime after sustaining a bruised left shin but returned for the second half.

"He just got hit on his shin," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "It's sore more than anything. He shook it off and did a pretty good job. That's what he does."

Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo also had nine of the Pelicans' final 11 points to beat the Mavericks, his former team.

"It's his thing," Davis said of Rondo. "He's playing against his old team, and he had a little extra energy. He's a great player."

Davis said he is playing mind games with himself when trying to analyze the physical toll of playing three home games in three nights. He said New Orleans would be ready for Indiana.

"It's the next game," Davis said. "We got through with this one, and we got another one tomorrow against a great team. This will be like a back-to-back, and then we'll work on the third one after that."

A leaky roof at the Smoothie King Center postponed the Feb. 7 game against the Pacers and set up the unusual sequence of three games in three nights for the Pelicans. Had the game been played when originally scheduled, the Pacers would have had a three-day rest for first time since November.

"We're having to travel," Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. "There (had been) a break in the schedule where we had a few days to rest, but they've got a tripleheader coming up, so it's a challenge for everybody. What we try to do is focus on ourselves."

"Everything happens for a reason," the Pacers' Victor Oladipo said. "They got three games in a row. At least that wasn't us."

Pacers guard Lance Stephenson, who played briefly for the Pelicans in 2016, feigned anger at the schedule change.

"We're pretty mad that we got to go, so we've got to take it out on them," Stephenson said. "We're going to kick their butt."

Gentry said he tried to limit Davis' minutes against Dallas to keep him as fresh as possible for the three-game gauntlet but added, "we have to try to win the game" after Davis played 35 minutes.

"We had to put AD back in a couple minutes early," Gentry said. "We wanted to keep him under 34 minutes -- keep him at 32 -- but we held him out as long as we could. We'll line up again (on Wednesday) and try to do a better job of shortening our consecutive minutes."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
V. Oladipo
4 SG
A. Davis
23 PF
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
28.2 Pts. Per Game 28.2
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
47.1 Field Goal % 53.7
47.1 Three Point % 53.7
80.3 Free Throw % 83.0
away team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
23.3 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.2 APG
home team logo
A. Davis PF 23
28.2 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Pacers 41-30 -----
home team logo Pelicans 41-30 -----
O/U 221.0, NO -1.0
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.
O/U 221.0, NO -1.0
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 41-30 105.8 PPG 42.3 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Pelicans 41-30 111.7 PPG 44 RPG 26.6 APG
Key Players
V. Oladipo SG 23.3 PPG 5.2 RPG 4.2 APG 47.1 FG%
A. Davis PF 28.2 PPG 11.1 RPG 2.3 APG 53.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Collison
T. Young
D. Sabonis
L. Stephenson
C. Joseph
A. Jefferson
T. Booker
J. Young
G. Robinson III
T. Leaf
D. Wilkins
I. Anigbogu
A. Poythress
B. Moore
T. McKinney-Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 65 34.1 23.3 5.2 4.2 2.3 0.8 3.0 47.1 36.6 80.3 0.6 4.6
B. Bogdanovic 70 30.7 13.9 3.3 1.5 0.7 0.1 1.3 46.6 39.4 85.9 0.3 3.0
M. Turner 54 28.4 13.7 6.9 1.4 0.6 1.9 1.5 50.6 38.5 76.7 1.5 5.3
D. Collison 58 29.8 12.7 2.6 5.3 1.4 0.2 1.2 49.9 44.7 87.3 0.6 2.1
T. Young 71 32.4 11.7 6.1 2.0 1.7 0.5 1.3 48.8 32.7 59.7 2.1 3.9
D. Sabonis 66 24.7 11.7 7.9 2.0 0.5 0.4 1.9 51.8 36.4 73.7 2.3 5.6
L. Stephenson 71 22.8 9.5 5.1 2.9 0.6 0.2 1.7 43.8 31.1 67.9 0.7 4.4
C. Joseph 71 27.3 8.1 3.2 3.1 1.0 0.2 1.0 43.0 36.6 75.6 0.5 2.7
A. Jefferson 33 13.7 7.0 3.9 0.8 0.5 0.7 0.6 53.4 0.0 80.0 0.8 3.1
T. Booker 7 17.4 4.1 5.0 1.1 0.0 0.4 0.9 34.3 33.3 100.0 1.7 3.3
J. Young 50 10.4 3.8 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.5 43.3 36.7 75.9 0.2 1.0
G. Robinson III 12 13.8 3.0 1.1 0.9 0.5 0.1 0.2 37.5 16.7 80.0 0.4 0.7
T. Leaf 49 8.6 2.9 1.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 47.1 46.2 66.7 0.5 1.0
D. Wilkins 19 8.0 1.7 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.3 33.3 22.2 75.0 0.3 0.6
I. Anigbogu 10 2.8 1.3 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.2 44.4 0.0 83.3 0.5 0.4
A. Poythress 24 4.2 1.1 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 44.0 36.4 0.0 0.3 0.4
B. Moore 2 4.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
T. McKinney-Jones 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 71 240.7 105.8 42.3 22.0 8.73 4.15 13.0 47.4 37.0 77.7 9.4 32.8
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
D. Cousins
J. Holiday
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
J. Crawford
R. Rondo
D. Miller
I. Clark
E. Okafor
C. Diallo
D. Liggins
S. Hill
M. James
J. Smith
C. Cooke
L. Drew
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 64 36.5 28.2 11.1 2.3 1.4 2.4 2.2 53.7 34.0 83.0 2.5 8.6
D. Cousins 48 36.2 25.2 12.9 5.4 1.6 1.6 5.0 47.0 35.4 74.6 2.2 10.7
J. Holiday 70 36.5 19.1 4.4 5.9 1.4 0.8 2.5 48.8 34.1 79.7 0.7 3.7
N. Mirotic 19 29.4 13.5 8.0 1.4 1.1 1.0 1.3 39.9 30.9 78.0 1.4 6.6
E. Moore 71 31.8 12.2 2.9 2.2 0.9 0.1 1.3 49.9 41.9 67.7 0.7 2.2
J. Crawford 2 18.5 9.0 1.5 4.5 0.0 0.5 2.0 50.0 80.0 0.0 1.0 0.5
R. Rondo 56 25.8 8.0 4.0 7.9 1.0 0.2 2.2 46.1 34.6 57.5 0.5 3.5
D. Miller 71 23.5 7.7 1.9 1.4 0.3 0.2 0.7 44.8 42.2 88.1 0.2 1.8
I. Clark 65 19.2 7.1 1.7 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.8 45.2 30.4 73.1 0.2 1.5
E. Okafor 17 15.8 5.6 5.1 0.2 0.3 1.2 0.4 54.1 0.0 78.9 1.9 3.2
C. Diallo 41 10.2 4.7 3.6 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.5 56.7 0.0 75.0 0.7 2.9
D. Liggins 20 9.6 2.2 1.0 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.3 56.3 57.1 0.0 0.1 0.9
S. Hill 2 9.5 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
M. James 4 4.5 1.0 0.3 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 22.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
J. Smith 3 4.0 0.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.3
C. Cooke 10 2.7 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 20.0 16.7 50.0 0.0 0.1
L. Drew 2 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 71 243.9 111.7 44 26.6 7.72 5.82 14.5 48.3 36.4 76.9 8.6 35.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores