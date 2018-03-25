NY
CHA

Hornets look to move up with win over Knicks

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 25, 2018

The Charlotte Hornets are focused on taking another positive step to keep alive their remote playoff hopes when they host the New York Knicks on Monday night in Charlotte, N.C.

The Hornets (33-41) will take the court in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, but they could move up a notch with a win and a loss by Detroit (33-40) to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Catching Milwaukee (39-34) or Miami (39-35) will be more difficult, especially with just eight games remaining.

A Hornets win over the Knicks would move them within five of the Heat.

To add to the Hornets' improbable odds, they were swept in the season series by the Heat, meaning Miami would get the playoff spot in the case of a tie.

The Hornets might never reach the No. 8 spot, but they're sure making an impressive run at it. They've won their last three games, averaging 117.7 points in those games.

Dwight Howard and Kemba Walker have been sensational in the run.

Howard had a 32-point, 30-rebound double-double in Wednesday's 111-105 win at Brooklyn, then 18 points and 23 rebounds in Saturday's 102-98 win at Dallas.

In between, he was suspended due to accruement of technical fouls for Friday's home game against Memphis, and had a front-row seat for Walker's 46-point explosion in a 140-79 shellacking of the Grizzlies.

"I was just trying to get as many rebounds as I can," Howard explained of his recent priorities. "Dominate the paint, set some screens for Kemba (Walker) and the rest of the guys to open up everything else in the paint."

The home team has won all three previous meetings between the Knicks and Hornets. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 25 points when New York won 124-101 at home over Charlotte earlier this month.

The Knicks have been a different team on the road, although they were able to pull out a 101-97 win at Washington on Sunday.

New York will take the floor Monday having lost five of its last six road outings as it attempts to fight through the second night of a late-season back-to-back.

The Knicks (27-47), already eliminated from playoff contention, went a youthful route when they gave rookie Frank Ntilikina just his fourth start of the season Sunday against the Wizards.

It didn't go particularly well for the 19-year-old, who contributed just two points and one assist to the win in 21 minutes. But it was a start that Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek thought was well deserved after 15- and 13-point outings off the bench in recent games.

The season-best 15 points came in the win earlier this month against the Hornets.

The Belgium native has made his biggest impact this season on the defensive end. He helped the Knicks limit Walker to 10 points in the last meeting.

"I know I can give a lot on the defensive end," he noted recently. "If you say I have good (defensive) stats, I'm happy to try to get better at that."

Key Players
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 27-47 104.2 PPG 44.2 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo Hornets 33-41 107.4 PPG 45.5 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
E. Kanter C 14.0 PPG 10.9 RPG 1.5 APG 59.5 FG%
K. Walker PG 22.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 5.7 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Knicks
Roster
K. Porzingis
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Kanter
M. Beasley
C. Lee
T. Burke
E. Mudiay
T. Williams
J. Jack
K. O'Quinn
F. Ntilikina
L. Kornet
L. Thomas
I. Hicks
D. Dotson
R. Baker
J. Noah
M. Kuzminskas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Porzingis 48 32.4 22.7 6.6 1.2 0.8 2.4 1.9 43.9 39.5 79.3 1.3 5.3
T. Hardaway Jr. 52 33.0 17.7 3.9 2.7 1.1 0.2 1.6 42.2 31.6 81.8 0.6 3.3
E. Kanter 69 25.6 14.0 10.9 1.5 0.5 0.5 1.7 59.5 0.0 85.1 3.9 7.1
M. Beasley 67 22.1 12.7 5.6 1.6 0.5 0.6 2.0 50.4 40.3 78.2 1.3 4.3
C. Lee 71 30.6 12.1 3.0 2.5 1.1 0.2 1.2 45.0 40.1 91.9 0.4 2.6
T. Burke 28 18.2 11.1 1.8 3.7 0.6 0.1 1.0 51.6 39.1 59.0 0.3 1.5
E. Mudiay 17 23.6 9.1 2.5 4.2 1.1 0.3 1.9 36.1 18.4 65.1 0.5 2.1
T. Williams 13 15.8 7.7 3.8 0.6 1.1 0.2 1.1 49.4 25.0 63.6 1.2 2.5
J. Jack 58 25.6 7.6 3.1 5.7 0.6 0.1 1.9 42.5 29.6 82.9 0.3 2.7
K. O'Quinn 71 17.3 6.8 5.7 2.0 0.5 1.2 1.3 59.1 9.1 76.7 1.4 4.3
F. Ntilikina 71 21.1 5.6 2.1 3.1 0.8 0.2 1.6 35.6 31.6 72.1 0.4 1.7
L. Kornet 12 13.3 5.4 2.8 1.1 0.3 0.8 0.2 36.8 31.8 50.0 0.8 2.0
L. Thomas 66 18.5 4.0 2.4 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.6 38.6 39.4 83.7 0.6 1.8
I. Hicks 10 13.3 4.0 2.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.9 45.9 16.7 62.5 0.6 1.7
D. Dotson 38 8.6 2.9 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 41.5 31.1 71.4 0.2 1.2
R. Baker 29 13.3 2.4 1.0 1.6 0.9 0.2 0.6 33.9 33.3 76.9 0.2 0.9
J. Noah 7 5.7 1.7 2.0 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.6 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.9 1.1
M. Kuzminskas 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 74 241.7 104.2 44.2 23.0 6.88 5.18 14.4 46.4 35.0 78.7 10.6 33.6
Hornets
Roster
K. Walker
D. Howard
J. Lamb
N. Batum
F. Kaminsky
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Williams
C. Zeller
M. Monk
J. O'Bryant
M. Carter-Williams
M. Paige
T. Graham
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
M. Mathiang
J. Stone
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 72 34.8 22.9 3.3 5.7 1.2 0.3 2.2 43.2 39.6 85.8 0.4 2.8
D. Howard 73 30.5 16.6 12.4 1.3 0.6 1.7 2.6 55.4 16.7 56.7 3.2 9.2
J. Lamb 73 24.7 13.2 4.2 2.3 0.8 0.4 1.2 45.4 36.0 85.5 0.7 3.5
N. Batum 56 31.9 11.9 4.9 5.5 1.1 0.4 2.0 41.5 33.9 82.1 0.9 4.0
F. Kaminsky 71 23.2 10.9 3.6 1.6 0.5 0.3 0.8 42.2 38.2 79.0 0.6 3.0
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 66 25.1 9.2 4.2 1.0 0.7 0.5 0.7 49.9 0.0 68.5 1.2 3.0
M. Williams 70 25.7 9.2 4.8 1.1 0.7 0.4 0.8 45.2 40.0 80.6 1.0 3.8
C. Zeller 33 19.0 7.1 5.4 0.9 0.4 0.6 1.0 54.5 66.7 71.8 2.0 3.3
M. Monk 55 12.3 5.2 1.0 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.6 32.2 31.8 77.8 0.1 0.9
J. O'Bryant 36 10.5 4.8 2.6 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 39.8 32.6 84.0 0.8 1.8
M. Carter-Williams 52 16.1 4.6 2.7 2.2 0.8 0.4 1.0 33.2 23.7 82.0 0.7 1.9
M. Paige 2 7.5 4.5 1.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 37.5 33.3 100.0 0.0 1.5
T. Graham 61 16.8 4.4 2.0 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.4 43.4 41.2 71.9 0.7 1.3
W. Hernangomez 11 7.0 3.4 2.5 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 42.3 66.7 65.0 0.8 1.6
D. Bacon 50 12.8 3.2 2.3 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.4 37.2 28.2 79.2 0.1 2.2
M. Mathiang 4 5.0 2.0 2.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 57.1 0.0 0.0 0.8 1.8
J. Stone 17 4.4 0.4 1.2 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 40.0 40.0 50.0 0.0 1.2
Total 74 241.0 107.4 45.5 21.3 7.01 4.58 12.1 44.5 36.8 74.0 10.2 35.3
