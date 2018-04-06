CLE
PHI

Cavaliers, Sixers playing for playoff positioning

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 06, 2018

The Eastern Conference's team of the present and past will meet the team of the future on Friday night with major playoff implications on the line when the Cleveland Cavaliers travel to the Wells Fargo Center to play the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cleveland scored a huge last-minute 119-115 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night to move a half-game up on the 76ers, claiming sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference.

The two teams learned of the seed's increased importance earlier on Thursday, when it was revealed that Boston Celtics star point guard Kyrie Irving would miss the rest of the season after left knee surgery. With the Celtics currently in the No. 2 spot in the conference but missing two of the league's best players in Irving and the still-injured Gordon Hayward -- not to mention Marcus Smart (hand), who remains out -- a potential second-round matchup sounds much more appealing against Boston than top-seeded Toronto.

For the Cavaliers and 76ers, two of the hottest teams in the league, they know that every game at this point is of utmost importance.

Particularly the 76ers, who are hungry chasing their first playoff berth since 2012 and doing so in the wake of the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl and Villanova winning the NCAA tournament.

"The spirit of the city, we saw it with the Eagles, we're feeling it with Villanova," 76ers coach Brett Brown said. "It's something that we want. I've said from day one, it's the only reason that I'm here is I want to try to bring a championship to the city of Philadelphia. This at some point is all of our missions."

The game should not only be an exciting matchup because of the seeding possibilities, but also because of the similarities in style.

Philadelphia, which has won 12 straight despite losing Joel Embiid for the immediate future with a left orbital bone fracture, has scored 115 or more points in eight of its last nine games and ranks ninth in the NBA at 109.1 points per game. Cleveland, which has won four straight and nine of 10, has topped 112 points in seven of its last 10, and ranks fifth in the league in scoring (110.5).

Both have remarkably versatile stars: LeBron James is averaging 27.4 points, 9.1 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game; Philadelphia's Ben Simmons is averaging 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, with five triple-doubles in the last month.

"I think when it comes down to the postseason, we can be pretty good," James told reporters recently. "I mean, I think so. But we don't know. Listen, we lost our starting point guard (George Hill) last game, so we're trying to get everybody acclimated. Our head coach is still out, and it's going to take him a little time to get back as well, so I don't know what we're capable of doing. We haven't played a playoff game together. We got four guys from our championship team: myself, JR (Smith), Tristan (Thompson) and Kev (Love). We got some playoff experience, but you don't know. It's a new season, and we'll see what happens."

The 76ers, coming off a 115-108 win at Detroi Wednesday, are looking to tie the season series at two wins apiece.

After the matchup, Philadelphia stays home on Sunday before heading on the road on Tuesday at Atlanta.

Cleveland closes out its season with a home-and-home against the New York Knicks, at New York on Monday and in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. James
23 SF
B. Simmons
25 PG
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
8.1 Ast. Per Game 8.1
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
54.3 Field Goal % 54.3
54.3 Three Point % 54.3
73.2 Free Throw % 56.3
away team logo
L. James SF 23
27.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 9.2 APG
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
15.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 8.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 49-30 -----
home team logo 76ers 48-30 -----
O/U 224.0, PHI -3.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
O/U 224.0, PHI -3.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 49-30 110.6 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo 76ers 48-30 109.1 PPG 47.2 RPG 26.8 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 27.5 PPG 8.7 RPG 9.2 APG 54.3 FG%
B. Simmons PG 15.8 PPG 8.1 RPG 8.1 APG 54.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Cavaliers
Roster
L. James
K. Love
J. Clarkson
R. Hood
J. Green
G. Hill
L. Nance Jr.
K. Korver
J. Smith
T. Thompson
J. Calderon
C. Osman
A. Zizic
J. Holland
L. Perrantes
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 79 37.2 27.5 8.7 9.2 1.4 0.9 4.2 54.3 36.4 73.2 1.2 7.5
K. Love 57 27.8 17.4 9.3 1.7 0.7 0.4 1.5 45.6 41.2 88.3 1.7 7.6
J. Clarkson 24 23.5 13.3 2.2 1.8 0.7 0.1 1.1 46.5 40.0 79.6 0.5 1.8
R. Hood 19 25.9 11.2 2.6 1.4 0.7 0.3 0.4 44.2 35.7 82.6 0.4 2.2
J. Green 75 23.3 10.7 3.2 1.3 0.5 0.4 1.0 47.1 29.8 86.4 0.8 2.4
G. Hill 22 29.1 9.9 2.8 2.9 0.8 0.6 1.2 44.4 35.1 79.5 0.9 1.9
L. Nance Jr. 20 22.3 9.7 7.3 1.2 1.4 0.8 0.5 57.1 12.5 71.7 2.3 5.0
K. Korver 71 21.7 9.4 2.3 1.2 0.4 0.4 0.7 45.9 43.9 88.9 0.1 2.1
J. Smith 77 28.3 8.3 2.9 1.8 0.9 0.1 1.0 40.3 37.3 69.6 0.4 2.5
T. Thompson 50 20.5 5.8 6.7 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.7 56.4 0.0 55.3 2.4 4.4
J. Calderon 55 16.1 4.6 1.5 2.1 0.5 0.0 0.8 51.1 47.3 80.0 0.2 1.2
C. Osman 58 10.3 3.7 1.8 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.5 51.6 40.8 59.5 0.2 1.6
A. Zizic 30 6.2 3.2 1.8 0.2 0.0 0.4 0.3 71.9 0.0 75.0 0.7 1.0
J. Holland 22 6.2 1.5 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 27.5 26.9 66.7 0.2 0.7
L. Perrantes 13 2.5 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 16.7 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.2
Total 79 240.6 110.6 42.1 23.4 7.06 3.86 13.3 47.7 37.1 78.1 8.4 33.7
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
D. Saric
M. Belinelli
R. Covington
E. Ilyasova
J. Bayless
M. Fultz
T. McConnell
R. Holmes
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
J. Anderson
A. Johnson
J. Young
J. McAdoo
D. Jackson
F. Korkmaz
L. Drew
J. Pullen
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 63 30.3 22.9 11.0 3.2 0.6 1.8 3.7 48.3 30.8 76.9 2.3 8.7
J. Redick 67 30.2 16.8 2.5 3.0 0.5 0.1 1.5 45.8 41.7 90.6 0.1 2.4
B. Simmons 77 33.9 15.8 8.1 8.1 1.7 0.8 3.4 54.3 0.0 56.3 1.8 6.3
D. Saric 74 30.1 14.9 6.9 2.6 0.7 0.3 2.0 45.5 39.9 86.8 2.0 4.8
M. Belinelli 24 26.2 12.9 1.6 1.5 0.7 0.3 1.4 51.1 38.4 86.4 0.2 1.4
R. Covington 76 31.7 12.8 5.4 1.9 1.7 0.8 1.6 41.1 37.1 85.5 0.7 4.7
E. Ilyasova 16 22.8 9.5 5.8 1.6 0.8 0.3 1.3 44.1 32.7 69.6 1.8 4.1
J. Bayless 39 23.7 7.9 2.1 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.2 41.6 37.0 79.5 0.4 1.7
M. Fultz 10 17.6 6.5 2.4 3.3 0.6 0.3 1.0 38.4 0.0 52.9 0.7 1.7
T. McConnell 72 22.9 6.4 3.0 4.1 1.2 0.2 1.5 50.0 41.7 79.5 0.5 2.5
R. Holmes 44 15.2 6.1 4.4 1.3 0.4 0.6 0.5 53.7 12.9 66.7 1.2 3.2
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 52 15.5 5.8 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.7 37.5 33.5 79.3 0.3 1.1
J. Anderson 36 13.5 5.8 2.4 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.4 42.1 31.5 72.2 0.6 1.8
A. Johnson 70 15.6 4.4 4.4 1.5 0.6 0.6 0.8 52.3 31.0 61.4 1.6 2.8
J. Young 6 10.2 2.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 35.7 30.0 66.7 0.0 0.3
J. McAdoo 3 6.0 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 28.6 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.7
D. Jackson 3 5.7 2.7 0.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 75.0 100.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
F. Korkmaz 12 5.8 1.9 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 33.3 33.3 50.0 0.2 0.8
L. Drew 3 5.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
J. Pullen 3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 78 241.3 109.1 47.2 26.8 8.21 5.05 16.0 47.0 36.7 75.4 10.8 36.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores