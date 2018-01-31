ORL
Harden has first 60-point triple-double in NBA history

  Jan 31, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) James Harden knew he'd have to do a little more on Tuesday night with the Houston Rockets missing key players.

Even he couldn't have imagined he'd do this much.

Harden became the first player in NBA history to score 60 points as part of a triple-double and the short-handed Rockets beat the Orlando Magic 114-107.

''I just gave it all I had tonight,'' Harden said. ''We all did. We all fought for 48 minutes, we got key stops when we needed to and we made big shots.''

Harden scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to eclipse the 57 points Calvin Murphy scored in 1978 to break Houston's single-game scoring record. After Harden broke the record, cameras in the arena showed a shot of Murphy, who works on the television broadcast team, smiling and clapping for the Beard, who also had 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

The game was tied at 107 after a basket by Marreese Speights with just under four minutes to play. Neither team scored for more than two minutes after that before Harden took over, scoring the next six points to make it 113-107 with 45 seconds left.

He set the scoring mark when he stepped back and made a 3-pointer before crashing to the court after being fouled by Mario Hezonja. He then made the free throw to give him 60 points and bringing the crowd to its feet.

''Amazing (and) topped it off with a four-point play at the end,'' coach Mike D'Antoni said. ''But we had to have every minute from him.''

Harden, who also had four steals and a block, grabbed his 10th rebound a few seconds later to give him his third triple double this season. He made 17 of 18 free throws and was 19 of 30 from the floor with five 3 pointers.

He said he didn't realize he was the first player with 60 points in a triple-double.

''It's a good feeling, I guess,'' he said. ''Just try to go out there and make an impact every single night on the game, however I can. Whether it's scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, whatever it is. And tonight I guess I was doing everything.''

Hezonja and Speights scored 17 points each for the Magic, who dropped their third straight.

The Rockets started the game without Chris Paul, who has a sore groin, and Trevor Ariza, who is dealing with a strained hamstring. They lost another player when Eric Gordon, who is second on the team in scoring with 19.5 points a game, left early in the second quarter with lower back stiffness.

''I looked at coach and said: `Eric can't go,''' Harden said ''He said go get `em and after that I didn't come out of the game.''

Harden's big night came as he played 46 minutes and 26 seconds, which was a career-high for a regulation game, with Houston missing so many players.

''I was shocked to see that,'' Speights said of Harden not getting worn out by playing so many minutes. ''He didn't really get subbed out and that shows the growth in his game and the maturity in his game.''

It was his fourth 50-point game this season and Tuesday's performance bested his previous career-high of 56 points set in November against Utah.

''I have never seen a performance like that,'' teammate Gerald Green said. ''I caught myself just being a true fan throughout the whole game ... what he did today was remarkable.''

Orlando led by two points with about 9 1/2 minutes left before the Rockets used a 10-4 run to make it 101-97 with about seven minutes to go. Harden made two 3-pointers in that stretch, and wowed the crowd on the second one that he came as the shot clock was about to expire and with Shelvin Mack right in his face.

Houston didn't lead for long though, as Speights was fouled while making a 3-pointer and added the free throw to tie it seconds later.

The Magic had a 2-point lead with about 5 1/2 minutes left before Houston used a 6-2 run, with all its points from Harden, to take a 107-105 lead with about four minutes left.

Harden piled up 16 points in the first quarter and had 24 by halftime despite his early 3-point shooting woes. Orlando led 55-54 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Magic: Aaron Gordon missed the game with an injury to his left hip that he suffered on Saturday night. He will likely sit out Wednesday as well. ... Simmons and Mack added 15 points each.

Rockets: Ariza injured his left hamstring on Sunday. ... Coach Mike D'Antoni said he doesn't expect Paul to miss much time with his injury. ... Clint Capela finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

THEY SAID IT

Magic coach Frank Vogel on Harden's performance: ''That was a heck of a performance when your second, third and fourth options are out. He's likely the MVP of this year's season. He did what he had to do to get a win.

LOVE FROM LEBRON

Cleveland star LeBron James gave Harden some love on Twitter after the game , tweeting in part: ''That's insane G! 60 point Triple Dub. Sheesh!!!'' The four-time MVP added five fire emojis after his comment to show how impressed he was with Harden's game.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Lakers on Wednesday night.

Rockets: Visit San Antonio Thursday night.

Key Players
E. Fournier
10 SF
J. Harden
13 SG
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
30.9 Pts. Per Game 30.9
9.0 Ast. Per Game 9.0
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
45.8 Field Goal % 44.9
46.0 Three Point % 44.2
89.3 Free Throw % 86.1
  Defensive rebound by Clint Capela 0:16
  Offensive rebound by Mario Hezonja 0:18
  Mario Hezonja missed dunk 0:18
  Mario Hezonja missed floating jump shot 0:22
+ 1 Luc Mbah a Moute made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:28
  Team rebound 0:28
  Luc Mbah a Moute missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:28
  Personal foul on Jonathon Simmons 0:28
  Defensive rebound by James Harden 0:38
  Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:41
+ 1 James Harden made free throw 0:45
Team Stats
Points 107 114
Field Goals 42-83 (50.6%) 39-77 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 15-31 (48.4%) 13-35 (37.1%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 23-28 (82.1%)
Total Rebounds 38 48
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 26 32
Team 5 8
Assists 26 17
Steals 6 5
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 0 0
S. Mack PG 7
15 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
J. Harden SG 13
60 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 14-35 30253319107
home team logo Rockets 36-13 27273624114
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Toyota Center Houston, TX
away team logo Magic 14-35 105.7 PPG 41.6 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Rockets 36-13 114.1 PPG 43.7 RPG 22.1 APG
M. Speights PF 7.5 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.8 APG 38.6 FG%
J. Harden SG 31.6 PPG 5.0 RPG 9.1 APG 44.9 FG%
M. Speights PF 17 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
J. Harden SG 60 PTS 10 REB 11 AST
50.6 FG% 50.6
48.4 3PT FG% 37.1
80.0 FT% 82.1
Magic
Starters
M. Hezonja
J. Simmons
E. Fournier
B. Biyombo
E. Payton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Hezonja 24 17 3 2 0 1 1 3 7/12 3/5 0/0 1 2 24 -13
J. Simmons 35 15 1 3 0 1 1 3 7/13 1/4 0/0 0 1 22 -15
E. Fournier 27 12 3 5 1 0 1 1 4/12 2/6 2/2 0 3 25 -4
B. Biyombo 21 8 6 1 2 1 0 3 4/7 0/0 0/0 3 3 19 -5
E. Payton 17 4 1 2 2 0 0 3 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 0 11 -1
Bench
M. Speights
S. Mack
D. Augustin
A. Afflalo
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
N. Vucevic
T. Ross
J. Artis
A. Gordon
A. Payne
J. Isaac
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Speights 21 17 5 2 1 1 1 4 6/11 4/8 1/1 0 5 27 +7
S. Mack 24 15 6 4 0 0 1 1 5/5 2/2 3/4 1 5 28 -1
D. Augustin 28 13 3 4 0 0 1 0 4/10 3/5 2/3 0 3 23 +1
A. Afflalo 14 2 1 2 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 6 0
W. Iwundu 20 2 3 1 0 0 2 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2 5 +1
K. Birch 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 -5
N. Vucevic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Artis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 107 33 26 6 4 10 22 42/83 15/31 8/10 7 26 192 -35
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
R. Anderson
L. Mbah a Moute
E. Gordon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 46 60 10 11 4 1 5 2 19/30 5/14 17/18 2 8 92 +7
C. Capela 30 12 13 2 1 3 1 3 6/14 0/0 0/0 5 8 32 +13
R. Anderson 32 10 3 1 0 0 2 1 3/5 2/3 2/2 0 3 13 +8
L. Mbah a Moute 39 8 2 1 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/5 3/6 0 2 12 +3
E. Gordon 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +5
Bench
G. Green
P. Tucker
Nene
R. Hunter
M. Brown
C. Onuaku
T. Black
Z. Qi
T. Williams
T. Ariza
C. Paul
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Green 32 11 6 0 0 1 2 2 4/11 2/7 1/2 1 5 16 +2
P. Tucker 35 9 3 1 0 0 1 3 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 3 13 +3
Nene 13 4 3 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 3 8 -6
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Onuaku - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Black - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ariza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 114 40 17 5 5 12 15 39/77 13/35 23/28 8 32 186 +35
NBA Scores