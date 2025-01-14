The Oklahoma City Thunder will visit the Philadelphia 76ers in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Philadelphia is 15-22 overall and 6-11 at home, while Oklahoma City is 32-6 overall and 15-4 on the road. The Sixers swept the two-game season series last year. OKC is 26-13 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, which is the second-best spread record. Meanwhile, Philly is 14-23 ATS, which is the second-worst spread record in the league.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. OKC is favored by 11.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Thunder odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 218.5 points.

76ers vs. Thunder spread: 76ers +11.5

76ers vs. Thunder over/under: 218.5 points

76ers vs. Thunder money line: 76ers: +455, Thunder: -621

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers took a 104-99 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Joel Embiid (foot) did not play, and he's listed as out for tonight's game as Tyrese Maxey led the team with 29 points to go along with five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Paul George also had a full stat line with 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

It was the second straight game with at least 25 and 10 for George, who is finally looking like the nine-time All-Star that Philadelphia thought it was getting when it acquired him in the offseason. George is averaging 21.5 points over his last six games after producing just 15.5 points over his first 30 contests. Philly also has a tendency to step up its level of play against the NBA's top teams, as it is 5-3 ATS (62%) versus teams that win at least 55 percent of their games, versus a 9-20 ATS record (31%) against teams that win under 55% of games.

Why the Thunder can cover

Meanwhile, the Thunder steamrolled past the Washington Wizards, 136-95, on Sunday, with the 41-point margin setting a new team best for Oklahoma City this season. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Thunder to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aaron Wiggins, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lived at the charity stripe in the game, knocking down 16 of 17 free throw attempts, en route to 27 points.

OKC is 7-1 versus the spread over its last eight games, while Philly has lost four straight ATS. The Thunder limit opponents to the lowest 3-point percentage in the league, which should make it extremely difficult for the Sixers to put points on the board, considering they don't have Embiid to score in the paint. Oklahoma City also generates extra possessions for its offense as the team leads the NBA in steals per game and turnovers forced per game.

