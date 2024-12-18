Bucks vs. Thunder score: Live updates for NBA Cup final, prize money for 2024 bracket winners

The 2024 NBA Cup will be handed out Tuesday night in Las Vegas. It's the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder in the title game of the NBA's second annual in-season tournament. MVP candidates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are going head-to-head with the trophy and prize money for players on the line. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Players on the winning team Tuesday get more than $500,000 each, while players on the losing team still walk away with more than $250,000 as the league upped the NBA Cup prize money this year. The Lakers won the inaugural in-season tournament in 2023 with LeBron James taking home MVP honors.

All 30 NBA teams were part of the tournament's group-stage round, which took place from Nov. 12-Dec. 3. Eight teams made the quarterfinals, and the NBA Cup shifted to Vegas for the semifinals on Saturday. The Bucks took down the Magic and Hawks in the knockout stage to reach the title game. The Thunder ousted the Mavericks and Rockets in the eight-team bracket.

So who will win the Cup? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the game. Follow along below.