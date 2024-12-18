Bucks vs. Thunder score: Live updates for NBA Cup final, prize money for 2024 bracket winners

Milwaukee and Oklahoma City are going head-to-head for the trophy (and prize money) on Tuesday night

The 2024 NBA Cup will be handed out Tuesday night in Las Vegas. It's the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder in the title game of the NBA's second annual in-season tournament. MVP candidates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are going head-to-head with the trophy and prize money for players on the line. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Players on the winning team Tuesday get more than $500,000 each, while players on the losing team still walk away with more than $250,000 as the league upped the NBA Cup prize money this year. The Lakers won the inaugural in-season tournament in 2023 with LeBron James taking home MVP honors.

All 30 NBA teams were part of the tournament's group-stage round, which took place from Nov. 12-Dec. 3. Eight teams made the quarterfinals, and the NBA Cup shifted to Vegas for the semifinals on Saturday. The Bucks took down the Magic and Hawks in the knockout stage to reach the title game. The Thunder ousted the Mavericks and Rockets in the eight-team bracket.

So who will win the Cup? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the game. Follow along below.

Updating Live
(7)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

NBA scoring leaders

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks:  32.7 PPG
  • Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: 30.9 PPG
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: 30.3 PPG
  • LaMelo Ball, Hornets: 30.2 PPG
untitled-design-2024-12-16t013618-490.png
Getty Images
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 18, 2024, 12:41 AM
Dec. 17, 2024, 7:41 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 18, 2024, 12:27 AM
Dec. 17, 2024, 7:27 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bucks vs. Thunder notes

  • MIL is only undefeated team in Cup play this year, OKC is 1st is PPG allowed (98.7)
  • Both teams are combined 17-3 in past 10 games (OKC: 9-1 | MIL: 8-2)
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL): 32.7 PPG (1st in NBA) | Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 30.3 (3rd)
  • SGA has 2nd-shortest odds (+250) to win NBA MVP, Giannis has 3rd-shortest odds (+650)
sga-usatsi.png
USATSI
 
Pinned
Link copied

Middleton out tonight

Khris Middleton will not be playing for the Bucks tonight as the veteran wing deals with an illness.

Middleton only recently made his season debut after having offseason surgery on both ankles. He's looked a bit rusty since coming back (he's averaging 7.0 points and 5.8 assists in four games so far), but does give the Bucks another playmaker on the offensive end.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 18, 2024, 12:20 AM
Dec. 17, 2024, 7:20 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bucks vs. Thunder best bets

The Thunder enter tonight's contest as five-point favorites against the Bucks. Oklahoma City has been one of the NBA's best teams all season long, while the Bucks have been better of late -- though they still have not consistently beat good teams. Sam Quinn likes OKC and more. Here are his best bets:

Bucks vs. Thunder prediction, picks: NBA Cup best bets as Giannis, SGA square off with trophy on the line
Sam Quinn
Bucks vs. Thunder prediction, picks: NBA Cup best bets as Giannis, SGA square off with trophy on the line

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    NBA Cup Championship Preview: Bucks vs. Thunder

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    Highlights: Heat at Pistons (12/16)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Highlights: Bulls at Raptors (12/16)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Highlights: Nuggets at Kings (12/16)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Highlights: 76ers at Hornets (12/16)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Highlights: Cavaliers at Nets (12/16)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    This Just In: Joel Embiid (Sinus Fracture) To Be Re-Evaluated In 1 Week

  • Image thumbnail
    2:54

    Mavericks Top Warriors, Teams Combine For NBA 3-Point Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Highlights: Grizzlies at Lakers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    Highlights: K.A.T Has 20-20 Double-Double in Knicks Win Over Magic

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Highlights: Grizzlies at Lakers (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    Highlights: Mavericks at Warriors (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Highlights: Celtics at Wizards (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Highlights: Timberwolves at Spurs (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    NBA Cup Highlights: Rockets vs Thunder (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    NBA Cup Highlights: Hawks vs Bucks (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Thunder Handle Rockets To Move On To NBA Cup Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Giannis Powers Bucks Past Hawks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Highlights: Suns at Jazz (12/13)

See All NBA Videos