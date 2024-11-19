Celtics vs. Cavaliers score: Live updates as Cavs put perfect record on the line against reigning NBA champs

The Cavs and Celtics are meeting Tuesday night in Boston in a rare November showdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to become the second team in NBA history to start a season with 16 consecutive wins. The reigning champion Boston Celtics are trying to stop them. In one of the most-anticipated November NBA games in recent memory, the Celtics are hosting the unbeaten Cavs on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Cleveland is 15-0 to start the regular season, boasting the league's best offense and a stout defense. Here's how to watch.

At 15-0, the Cavs have tied the 1993-94 Houston Rockets and the 1948-49 Washington Capitols for the second-longest season-starting winning streak in NBA history. Only the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors -- who were 24-0 before their first loss -- have kicked off a season with more wins in a row.

The Celtics have began the season like many expected. Boston is 11-3, taking and making more 3-pointers than any other team in the NBA. The C's made a statement with a blowout win over the new-look Knicks on opening night. This matchup against the Cavs -- which is also an NBA Cup game -- gives them another chance to remind the league why they are title favorites.

The last time the Cavs lost was in Game 5 of their second-round playoff matchup last season. That loss came against the Celtics in Boston. Will the Celtics snap the Cavs' streak? Or will Cleveland be 16-0 with a statement win? 

We'll be keeping you updated throughout the game with analysis, highlights and more. Follow along below.

Longest winning streaks to start NBA season

  • 2015-16 Golden State Warriors: 24 wins
  • 2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers: 15 wins
  • 1993-94 Houston Rockets: 15 wins
  • 1948-49 Washington Capitols: 15 wins
  • 2002-2003 Dallas Mavericks: 14 wins
  • 1957-58 Boston Celtics: 14 wins

