Celtics vs. Cavaliers score: Live updates as Cavs put perfect record on the line against reigning NBA champs
The Cavs and Celtics are meeting Tuesday night in Boston in a rare November showdown
The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to become the second team in NBA history to start a season with 16 consecutive wins. The reigning champion Boston Celtics are trying to stop them. In one of the most-anticipated November NBA games in recent memory, the Celtics are hosting the unbeaten Cavs on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Cleveland is 15-0 to start the regular season, boasting the league's best offense and a stout defense. Here's how to watch.
At 15-0, the Cavs have tied the 1993-94 Houston Rockets and the 1948-49 Washington Capitols for the second-longest season-starting winning streak in NBA history. Only the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors -- who were 24-0 before their first loss -- have kicked off a season with more wins in a row.
The Celtics have began the season like many expected. Boston is 11-3, taking and making more 3-pointers than any other team in the NBA. The C's made a statement with a blowout win over the new-look Knicks on opening night. This matchup against the Cavs -- which is also an NBA Cup game -- gives them another chance to remind the league why they are title favorites.
The last time the Cavs lost was in Game 5 of their second-round playoff matchup last season. That loss came against the Celtics in Boston. Will the Celtics snap the Cavs' streak? Or will Cleveland be 16-0 with a statement win?
We'll be keeping you updated throughout the game with analysis, highlights and more. Follow along below.
How are the Cavs this good?
Glad you asked. CBS Sports' Sam Quinn took a deep dive on the 15-0 Cavs, who have the league's best offense, a great defense and an impeccable ability to share the ball.
Longest winning streaks to start NBA season
- 2015-16 Golden State Warriors: 24 wins
- 2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers: 15 wins
- 1993-94 Houston Rockets: 15 wins
- 1948-49 Washington Capitols: 15 wins
- 2002-2003 Dallas Mavericks: 14 wins
- 1957-58 Boston Celtics: 14 wins
