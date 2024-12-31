The Boston Celtics (23-9) host the Toronto Raptors (7-25) in an Eastern Conference battle on New Year's Eve. The Celtics have lost three of their last four games. The Raptors, meanwhile, have dropped 10 straight games. Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) are questionable for Boston. RJ Barrett (illness) is out for Toronto.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is 3 p.m. ET. Boston is a 17-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Raptors odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.5. Before locking in any Raptors vs. Celtics picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Celtics vs. Raptors spread: Boston -17

Celtics vs. Raptors over/under: 233.5 points

Celtics vs. Raptors money line: Boston -1754, Toronto +966

TOR: The Raptors are 19-12-1 against the spread this season

BOS: The Celtics are 12-20 against the spread this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum continues to be an elite playmaker. He is fifth in the league in points (28.5) while leading the team in rebounds (9.6) and assists (5.6). The 26-year-old already has 15 games with 30-plus points this season. He's also notched a double-double in eight of his last nine games. On Christmas Day against the 76ers, Tatum finished with 32 points and 15 rebounds.

Guard Jaylen Brown is another difference-maker for the Celtics. This season, he averages 24.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The California product has racked up 30-plus points in three of his last four games. On Dec. 27 versus Indiana, Brown had 44 points, five rebounds and made six 3-pointers.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has struggled from a straight-up perspective, but the Raptors have actually been solid against the spread. They are 18-12 ATS overall this year and they covered in their only other matchup with Boston this season.

Forward Scottie Barnes logs 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. The Florida State product has scored 20-plus points in nine outings this season. On Dec. 23 against the New York Knicks, Barnes had 24 points and eight assists.

How to make Raptors vs. Celtics picks

