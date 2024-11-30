3rd Quarter Report

The Celtics are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 97-96 lead against the Bulls.

The Celtics entered the contest having won six straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it seven, or will the Bulls step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Boston 15-3, Chicago 8-12

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $95.99

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Armed with a few days' rest, they will face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center. The Celtics will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

The Celtics will head into Monday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 32-point they dealt the Clippers on Monday. Everything went the Celtics' way against the Clippers as the Celtics made off with a 126-94 win. That 32 point margin sets a new team best for Boston this season.

The Celtics were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Clippers only posted 18.

Meanwhile, the Bulls ended up a good deal behind the Magic on Wednesday and lost 133-119.

Boston is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-3 record this season. As for Chicago, their loss dropped their record down to 8-12.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Bulls, though, as they've been averaging 15.3. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics beat the Bulls 124-113 in their previous matchup back in March. Will the Celtics repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 12-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 8.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.