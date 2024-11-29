Who's Playing
Boston Celtics @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: Boston 15-3, Chicago 8-12
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Chicago Sport Network
- Ticket Cost: $95.99
What to Know
The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Armed with a few days' rest, they will face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center. The Celtics will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.
The Celtics will head into Monday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 32-point they dealt the Clippers on Monday. Everything went the Celtics' way against the Clippers as the Celtics made off with a 126-94 win. That 32 point margin sets a new team best for Boston this season.
The Celtics were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Clippers only posted 18.
Meanwhile, the Bulls ended up a good deal behind the Magic on Wednesday and lost 133-119.
Boston is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-3 record this season. As for Chicago, their loss dropped their record down to 8-12.
Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Bulls, though, as they've been averaging 15.3. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Celtics beat the Bulls 124-113 in their previous matchup back in March. Will the Celtics repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Boston is a big 12-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 8.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.
Series History
Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Mar 23, 2024 - Boston 124 vs. Chicago 113
- Feb 22, 2024 - Boston 129 vs. Chicago 112
- Nov 28, 2023 - Boston 124 vs. Chicago 97
- Jan 09, 2023 - Boston 107 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 21, 2022 - Chicago 121 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 04, 2022 - Boston 123 vs. Chicago 119
- Oct 24, 2022 - Chicago 120 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 06, 2022 - Boston 117 vs. Chicago 94
- Jan 15, 2022 - Boston 114 vs. Chicago 112
- Nov 01, 2021 - Chicago 128 vs. Boston 114