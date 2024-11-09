3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Cavaliers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are way out in front with a 112-83 lead over the Warriors.

The Cavaliers entered the contest having won nine straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it ten, or will the Warriors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Golden State 7-1, Cleveland 9-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $66.99

What to Know

The Warriors are 8-2 against the Cavaliers since April of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Golden State Warriors will be staying on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Warriors in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Wednesday, the Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Celtics, but they still walked away with a 118-112 victory.

The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Stephen Curry, who almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 131-122 win over the Pelicans. Cleveland was down 48-36 with 6:29 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy nine-point victory.

The Cavaliers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Donovan Mitchell, who scored 29 points. Mitchell had some trouble finding his footing against the Bucks on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Cavaliers were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in five consecutive games.

Golden State pushed their record up to 7-1 with the win, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for Cleveland, their victory bumped their record up to 9-0.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Warriors have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.3% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've nailed 42.1% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Warriors and the Cavaliers pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Golden State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played.

Odds

Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.