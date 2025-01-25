Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Houston 29-14, Cleveland 36-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $73.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cavaliers are heading back home. They just played last yesterday, but they'll still welcome the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 121.8 points per game this season.

The Cavaliers were supposed to be headed into the matchup following a big win against the 76ers, but things went a little differently in their match on Friday. The Cavaliers fell just short of the 76ers by a score of 132-129. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Cleveland has suffered since November 19, 2024.

Despite their defeat, the Cavaliers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Donovan Mitchell, who posted 37 points plus seven assists and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Mitchell also racked up seven threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Ty Jerome, who made all 8 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 33 points plus two steals.

Even though they lost, the Cavaliers were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in six consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Rockets dodged a bullet on Wednesday and finished off the Cavaliers 109-108.

Cleveland's loss dropped their record down to 36-8. As for Houston, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 29-14 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: The Cavaliers have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Rockets, though, as they've only made 34% of their threes this season. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the Rockets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Cavaliers and the Rockets were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup on Wednesday, but the Cavaliers came up empty-handed after a 109-108 defeat. Will the Cavaliers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cavaliers slightly, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.