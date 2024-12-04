3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Nuggets look much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 91-85, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-8 in no time. On the other hand, the Warriors will have to make due with a 12-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Golden State 12-7, Denver 10-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

What to Know

The Warriors are 2-8 against the Nuggets since April of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors will challenge the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Warriors are expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Warriors are headed into Tuesday's contest looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Saturday. They took a 113-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Suns.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets' game on Sunday was all tied up 59-59 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 126-122 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Clippers. Denver didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Nuggets' loss came about despite a quality game from Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Even though they lost, the Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 37 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Clippers only posted 28.

Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 12-7. As for Denver, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-8.

The Warriors ended up a good deal behind the Nuggets in their previous meeting back in February, losing 119-103. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 16 assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Warriors be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Denver is a 4.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 239 points.

Series History

Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.